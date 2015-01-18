* Asian stocks inch higher in wake of Wall St bounce
* Oil prices slip, major currencies quiet with US on holiday
* China data likely to show growth slowest in 24 years
* ECB meets Thursday to decide on QE, Greek vote looms
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 19 Asian share markets were looking
to edge higher on Monday, though anxious investors were wary of
being disappointed yet again by economic news from China and
policy stimulus in the euro zone.
A holiday in the United States could make for thin
conditions at the start of a week littered with major data and a
crunch policy meeting for the European Central Bank.
Oil prices started with a soft tone as Brent crude futures
eased 29 cents to $49.88, while U.S. crude lost
31 cents to $48.38 a barrel.
Relief that Wall Street had managed to end last week with a
bounce, helped Australia's main index rise 0.8 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent in early trade.
The Dow ended Friday 1.1 percent higher, while the
S&P 500 gained 1.34 percent and the Nasdaq 1.39
percent. All were still down more than 1 percent for the week.
Not so positive was data showing Chinese new home prices
fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major
cities monitored. Yet property sales volumes were up 9 percent
at the highest of the year.
That was just an appetiser to Tuesday's report on gross
domestic product which is expected to show annual growth slowed
to 7.2 percent last quarter, undershooting Beijing's 7.5 percent
target and the weakest in 24 years.
The main event of the week will be Thursday's meeting of the
ECB which is considered almost certain to see the launch of a
government bond-buying campaign.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach - buying debt and sharing some of the risk across the
euro zone while national central banks make separate purchases
of their own.
There has also been talk the programme would be limited in
size to 500 billion euros, an amount that would almost certainly
disappoint investors eager for bold measures.
"The market is baying for action from the ECB on Thursday,
with expectations now firmly entrenched in favour of a QE
announcement," said James Ashley, chief European economist at
RBC Capital Markets.
Ashley suspects the ECB will not put an amount on the bonds
to be bought and will rather refer to the current objective of
expanding its balance sheet to 3 trillion euros.
But with consumer prices falling, even that might not be
enough. "We think that the 3 trillion goal will need to be
raised at some point in the future - and with that, so too will
the amount of asset purchases," said Ashley.
Just to make the challenge all the greater the Greek general
election is due on Jan. 25 and could see the anti-bailout Syriza
party win but without a controlling majority.
All this uncertainty kept the euro pinned at $1.1564,
having hit an 11-year low of $1.14595 on Friday.
The common currency was shaky on the Swiss franc at 0.9951
after tumbling 17 percent last week when the Swiss
National Bank abandoned its cap on the franc.
The dollar was a shade softer against the safe-haven yen at
117.43, but a touch firmer on a basket of currencies at
92.652.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)