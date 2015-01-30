* U.S. crude edges down after touching new lows overnight
* Nikkei marks winning day, week and month
* U.S. Q4 GDP awaited later in the day
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 30 Asian shares wavered between
positive and negative territory on Friday, as a late
earnings-led surge on Wall Street helped counter persistent
concerns over global growth and sagging Chinese shares.
Spreadbetters predicted the U.S. lustre would rub off on
European bourses when they opened, with Britain's FTSE 100
expected to open up around 19 points, or 0.3 percent;
Germany's DAX to gain about 58 points, or 0.5 percent;
and France's CAC 40 to rise 34 points, or 0.7 percent,
according to IG.
"With Asian markets generally supported, we should see a
positive open in Europe," Chris Weston, chief market strategist
at IG, wrote in a note.
"We all know European markets have performed strongly as
traders priced in the idea of liquidity making its way into the
equity market," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down about 0.2 percent on the day in late
trade, but was still on track to gain more than 1 percent for
the month.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0 percent, set
for a fourth consecutive day of declines, as this week's
investigations into stock margin trading made investors wary.
Overall, though, regional sentiment got a lift from
Thursday's U.S. gains, which saw major U.S. indexes surging
almost 1 percent or more as Apple Inc and Boeing Co
extended gains after strong earnings reports this week.
U.S. jobless claims figures also helped bolster the mood,
with the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week marking its biggest weekly decline since
November 2012, falling to its lowest since April 2000.
Japan's Nikkei stock average added about 0.4
percent, clawing back some of the 1.1 percent lost the previous
session, its biggest one-day drop in two weeks. Strong company
earnings led by Nomura Holdings and Advantest Corp
buoyed sentiment, but a sell-off in index-heavyweight
SoftBank Corp limited the gains.
For the week, the Nikkei gained 0.9 percent, and added 1.3
percent for the month.
Mostly upbeat data released before the market open showed
Japan's core consumer inflation slowed for a fifth straight
month in December due to slumping oil prices, though factory
output rose 1.0 percent, helped by a much-awaited rebound in
exports and the jobless rate fell.
"Overseas catalysts still dominate the Japanese market's
mood. But with quarterly results being released now, investors
are seeing if there is any forward-looking indication on how
companies will perform in 2015," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of
the market & investment information department at Amundi Japan.
The U.S. dollar slipped against its Japanese counterpart,
losing about 0.4 percent to 117.83 yen.
According to Japanese government and central bank officials,
the Bank of Japan has put monetary policy on hold and found
backing for its wait-and-see stance from advisors to Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who worry more easing could send the yen to
damagingly low levels.
This newfound caution means Japan is set to be an outlier at
a time when central banks from Canada to the euro zone to
Singapore have eased policy to prop up faltering growth and
defuse deflationary pressures.
Expectations of further easing from the Reserve Bank of
Australia sent the Australian dollar slumping to its lowest in
over five years this week, with the Aussie falling as low as
$0.7720. It was last up about 0.2 percent on the day at
$0.7777.
The euro added about 0.2 percent to $1.1337, moving
further away from this week's 11-year low of $1.1098.
U.S. crude edged down to $44.50 a barrel, moving back
toward a nearly six-year low touched overnight on data that
showed a rise in already record-high U.S. oil inventories.
Spot gold was up about 0.2 percent at $1,259.10 an
ounce after falling more than 2 percent to a two-week low
overnight on concerns over a looming increase in U.S. interest
rates. Gold is still on track to post its biggest monthly gain
in almost a year.
Investors were likely to remain cautious ahead of
fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data later on Friday.
A Reuters poll tipped the economy to have grown 3.0 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)