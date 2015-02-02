* Spreadbetters see lacklustre start to European trade
* China HSBC factory PMI shrinks, misses flash reading
* China official PMI dips below 50 for first time in over 2
years
* U.S. Q4 GDP falls short, pushing down U.S. Treasury yields
* Oil prices give back some of Friday's surge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares languished on Monday,
after the latest gauge of China's factory sector activity raised
concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
Financial spreadbetters expected European bourses to follow
suit, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening flat to 6
points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent; Germany's DAX
seen opening 27 to 36 points lower, or down as much as
0.3 percent; and France's CAC 40 expected to open 1 to 4
points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent.
"Ahead of the European open we are calling the major bourses
mildly weaker," said Melbourne-based IG Markets strategist Stan
Shamu.
"Greek negotiations are likely to remain a dominant theme
and, while new Prime Minister Tsipras has said negotiations have
been constructive, traders are likely to take this with a grain
of salt," Shamu said in a note to clients.
Greece's new leftist government began its drive to persuade
a sceptical Europe to accept a new debt agreement while it
starts to roll back on austerity measures imposed under its
existing bailout agreement. It seeks to end the existing
arrangement with the European Union, the European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund "troika" when its aid deadline
expires on Feb. 28.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
stock average dropped 0.7 percent. The Shanghai
Composite Index skidded 2.4 percent in the wake of the
downbeat China figures.
The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
January came in at 49.7 on a seasonally adjusted basis, just
below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction. The
figure released on Monday was slightly lower than a preliminary
"flash" reading of 49.8.
The official PMI released on Sunday fell to 49.8 in January,
a low last seen in September 2012 and below the 50-point level.
The unexpected contraction was the first in nearly 2-1/2 years,
and firms see more gloom ahead.
The latest batch of disappointing data added to the debate
over how and whether Beijing could accelerate policy easing,
with most bank economists calling for a combination of rate cuts
and increased liquidity.
"The November policy rate cut was preceded by complaints by
Premier Li about the lack of credit flow to businesses and we
will be looking for similar hints to gauge the likelihood of a
bazooka stimulus," said Tim Condon at ING, adding that he didn't
consider the sub-50 official reading particularly surprising
given seasonal factors and wider economic trends.
The Chinese figures came on the heels of the fourth-quarter
U.S. gross domestic product report on Friday that showed growth
slowed sharply as weak business spending and a wider trade
deficit offset a surge in consumer spending.
On Wall Street on Friday, major U.S. stock indexes posted
losses for the week and month, driven in part by concern about
weak overseas demand. The S&P 500 was down 3.1 percent for
January, its biggest monthly slide in a year.
The risk-averse mood initially weighed on the dollar, which
dropped to a two-week low of 116.64, as investors
preferred the perennial safe-haven appeal of the Japanese
currency. But the greenback clawed back early losses and was
last up 0.1 percent at 117.61.
The euro also took back some lost ground after touching a
one-week low of 130.11, and was last up 0.3 percent
at 132.99 yen. Against the dollar, the euro edged up 0.2 percent
to $1.1306.
Sagging U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the greenback's
appeal, as investors sought the safety of U.S. fixed-income
assets. The benchmark 10-year yield was at 1.667
percent in Asian trading, down from its U.S. close of 1.680
percent on Friday, when it fell as low as 1.646 percent, a level
not seen since May 2013.
Oil prices skidded after the weak economic data raised
concern about demand, giving back some of Friday's gains after a
record weekly drop in U.S. oil drilling triggered a
short-covering rally on the final trading day of the month.
Brent fell 2.1 percent to $51.86 a barrel while and
U.S. crude tumbled 2.5 percent to $47.05.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by
Eric Meijer)