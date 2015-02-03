* MSCI's Asia-Pacific stock index down 0.2 percent
* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* RBA cuts rates to record low, Aussie hits 6-year low
* Commodity currencies hold gains as oil rebounds
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 3 Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday amid
ongoing growth concerns, while the Australian dollar plumbed
six-year lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest
rates to a record low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.2 percent after the latest batch of
weak U.S. data worsened worries about the state of the global
economy.
Japan's Nikkei shed 1.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng lost 0.4 percent.
Many Asian bourses gained earlier in the session after
Greece's new government appeared to take a step towards ending a
stand-off with its creditors, before the lift petered
out.
Spreadbetters saw hopes for an agreement on the Greek debt
standoff lifting European stocks, forecasting Britain's FTSE
to open up by as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
0.2 percent higher and France's CAC up 0.3
percent.
Buoyed by the RBA rate cut, Australian shares bucked
the trend and surged 1.5 percent. The RBA cut its cash rate by a
quarter of a point to 2.25 percent in a bid to spur a sluggish
economy.
As a consequence the Aussie retreated to $0.7650,
lowest since May 2009. Suffering collateral damage, the New
Zealand dollar retreated to a four-year bottom of $0.7194
.
"There'll be room for another cut this year, how soon
remains to be seen. We've been thinking two (cuts) and it's hard
to steer away from that at this point," said David De Garis,
senior economist at National Australia Bank.
The RBA was the latest domino to fall as central banks
across the globe eased to support sputtering economies and ward
off deflation. The RBA move was seen adding pressure on the Bank
of Korea to cut rates, forcing the Korean won to pare gains.
U.S. crude oil was up 0.6 percent at $49.88 a barrel,
having already surged more than 10 percent over the past two
sessions as some investors bet that a bottom had been reached
after a seven-month-long rout.
The currencies of oil-exporting countries such as the
Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown held on to solid gains as a
result.
The Canadian dollar was up 0.5 percent at C$1.2622 per
, well off a near six-year low of C$1.2800. The
Norwegian crown climbed as far as 7.6142 per dollar, up
more than 2 percent in the past two sessions.
The euro stood steady at $1.1328 after gaining 0.5
percent overnight on hopes for a deal on Greek debt and poor
U.S. economic data.
Following last week's disappointing GDP data, Monday's
indicators showed U.S. consumer spending fell and construction
spending rose less than expected in December, while an industry
report pointed to slowing in the manufacturing sector in
January.
The dollar slipped 0.5 percent to 117.02 yen, heading
towards a two-week low of 116.64 overnight, weighed down as the
Japanese currency rallied against the Aussie.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)