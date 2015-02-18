* Touch of Greek debt optimism helps risk appetite
* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* Dollar/yen holds to hefty gains after U.S. yields rise
* U.S. data, Fed meeting minutes in focus
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 18 Asian equities rose on Wednesday
as pessimism over the Greek debt saga receded somewhat, while
the dollar held firm against the yen after spiking up on higher
U.S. debt yields.
Equities in Europe were also expected to gain. Spreadbetters
forecast Britain's FTSE to open steady, Germany's DAX
to rise 0.1 percent and France's CAC to gain
0.5 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent. The region's outstanding
performers included Indonesian stocks marching to a
record high a day after the country's central bank backflipped
to cut rates three months after hiking them.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 percent, given an extra lift
by a weaker yen. There was little reaction to the Bank of
Japan's well-anticipated decision to stand pat on monetary
policy and maintain its massive stimulus.
Australian shares rallied and the Aussie dollar
rose, buoyed by the proposed $5.1 billion takeover of Toll
Holdings, the country's biggest freight firm, by Japan Post
Holdings.
The Australian dollar fetched $0.7826 and was in
sight of this month's peak of $0.7877.
The Toll news "was a supporting factor," said Sean Callow, a
senior currency strategist at Westpac. "We had soaring U.S. bond
yields and a sharp fall in iron ore prices overnight, but the
Aussie still went up."
U.S. shares gained modestly overnight, with the S&P 500
touching another record high, after hopes that Greece would
reach an agreement on emergency loans sharpened risk appetites
that were dulled by Monday's collapse in negotiations.
Risk appetite, tinged by optimism on Greece, hurt U.S.
Treasuries and sent the benchmark 10-year note's yield to a
seven-week high, which in turn boosted the dollar versus the
yen.
The dollar hovered around 119.00 yen after jumping
from a low of 118.235 overnight. The euro was steady at $1.1406
after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day on Greek
optimism.
Greece will remain an immediate concern for the financial
markets as the European Central Bank decides later in the day
whether to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks that have
lost deposits at an unnerving rate.
While the ECB is unlikely to lower the ceiling on the
emergency lending assistance (ELA) by the Greek central bank, a
refusal to increase it would nonetheless be bad news for Greek
banks, which are close to using up all the 65 billion euros
granted so far.
Other focal points with potential impact across markets are
U.S. data due later in the session including manufacturing and
housing-related indicators, and minutes of January's Federal
Reserve monetary policy meeting.
"Bottom line is most of the committee will embrace a data
dependent approach that leaves a June start to a hiking cycle
firmly entrenched," Richard Cochinos, a strategist at CitiFX,
wrote in a note to clients.
"In addition, the minutes should help illuminate exactly
what 'international considerations' means," Cochinos said,
pointing to the Fed's recent reference to global developments
with a potential impact on the U.S. economy.
U.S. crude oil was down 25 cents at $53.28 a barrel
as the market took a breather after rallying earlier in the week
amid threats to Middle East production and a falling U.S. rig
count.
