* Fed minutes taken as dovish, markets push out timing of
hikes
* Short-term US Treasury yields fall by most since mid-2011
* Dollar undermined by drop in yields, euro aided by Greek
hopes
* Oil prices skid as crude stockpiles grow sharply
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 19 The U.S. dollar was nursing
losses in Asia on Thursday while bonds held hefty gains as
investors scaled back expectations on how fast, and how far, the
Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in coming months and
years.
Oil prices also tumbled anew as figures showed U.S. crude
supplies had grown by five times more than forecast last week.
U.S crude prices were down $1.78 at $50.36 a barrel early
Thursday, from a high of $53.41 the day before.
Equities were relatively calm with much of Asia on holiday,
and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was near flat.
Centres on holiday include China, Indonesia, Malaysia,
Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea.
Nikkei futures still pointed to an opening gain of
over 100 points as the risk of an early tightening in the United
States seemed to diminish.
Yields on short-term Treasuries fell by the most since
August 2011 after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting
showed "many" members wanted to keep rates near zero for longer.
"Our main takeaway from the minutes is that concern about
downside risk to inflation has risen and, consequently, the bar
for raising rates by June is higher than it was in December,"
said Barclays economist Michael Gapen.
The shift in expectations was given added impetus by a
surprisingly sharp fall in U.S. producer prices which suggested
the measure of core inflation followed by the Fed could slow to
just 1.2 percent in January, further away from the central
bank's target of 2 percent.
Investors responded by pushing out the timing of a first Fed
hike <0#FF:> and by lowering the trajectory of rates for the
next couple of years. Yields on two-year debt dived 7 basis
points while those on 10-year notes fell to 2.08
percent, from a six-week peak of 2.16 percent.
That in turn helped Wall Street recoup early losses and the
Dow ended down a slim 0.1 percent. The S&P 500
lost 0.03 percent while the Nasdaq added 0.14 percent.
Falling yields were not so positive for the U.S. dollar
which gave ground to its major competitors. The dollar eased to
118.69 yen, from 119.26 before the Fed minutes were
released, while the euro rose to $1.1403 from $1.1340.
Sentiment toward the single currency was also helped by
signs Greece would ask on Thursday for an extension to its "loan
agreement" with the euro zone as it risks running out of cash.
Financial markets had rallied after Athens said it would
submit a request to extend the loan agreement for up to six
months, hoping this signalled a last minute compromise to avert
a bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.
The biggest gainer in currencies was sterling which hit a
seven-year high against the euro after data showed British wages
growing strongly, outstripping inflation by the widest margin
since before the financial crisis.
Sterling strengthened by more than 1 percent against the
euro to 73.505 pence, while reaching a 1-1/2-month
high on the dollar at $1.5478.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)