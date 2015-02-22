* Stocks mixed, euro little changed in Asia
* Debt deal a relief but Greece seen not out of woods yet
* German Ifo survey, Yellen testimony in focus
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 23 Stock markets and the euro started
the week on a cautious note on Monday as a Greek debt deal
struck last week remained in the balance until Athens drew up a
list of reforms to satisfy its creditors.
Although an initial relief over the last-minute deal boosted
Wall Street shares to record highs late on Friday, Asian markets
saw little follow-up buying.
Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent on
disappointment over corporate earnings, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also
eased 0.2 percent.
U.S. stock futures opened flat in Asia but Japan's
Nikkei could track Wall Street's sizable gains to scale
another 15-year high.
"Greece asked for a six-month extension but it ended up with
a four-month extension. The agreement appears to mainly focus on
averting a default for now, rather than solving issues," said
Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Although the market reacted positively on Friday, I think
there will be more twists and turns down the road. Ultimately
Greece has to carry out reforms but it is uncertain given that
the government has won by promising not to reform," he added.
Greece has to provide a list of reform measures to euro zone
by Monday to secure financing but domestically it came under
attack for selling "illusions" to voters after failing to keep a
promise to extract the country from its international bailout.
The euro traded at $1.1383 little changed from late
U.S. levels and was stuck within its well worn trading range of
the past few weeks centering around $1.13-1.15.
The yen was also steady, trading at 119.05 yen to the
dollar.
Activity in Asia is likely to pick up as many market players
return from Lunar New Year holidays though the mainland Chinese
markets will remain shut until Wednesday.
In Europe, Germany's Ifo business climate index is expected
to show a continued recovery in the euro zone's powerhouse.
One of the biggest events for the week is Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's testimony on the economy and monetary
policy before the Congress on Tuesday.
Although the minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting
published last week were more dovish than expected, mounting
signs of strength in the U.S. jobs market could revive
expectation of a rate hike in June.
