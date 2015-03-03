* Spreadbetters see gains at open for European trade
* Dollar index edges down from 11-year high as yen firms
* Aussie dollar surges after RBA stands pat on policy
* Brent crude stabilizes after previous session's plunge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 3 An index of Asian shares edged
higher on Tuesday, bolstered by another record day on Wall
Street, while a resurgent yen helped knock the U.S. dollar index
off an 11-year high.
The Australian dollar jumped after the Reserve Bank of
Australia held policy steady, confounding investors who had bet
it would deliver a back-to-back interest rate cut instead of
holding off for a few months to gauge how the economy digested
last month's cut.
"Further easing of policy may be appropriate over the period
ahead," the RBA said in a brief post-meeting statement, keeping
the door open for easing at forthcoming meetings.
Financial spreadbetters predicted modest gains at the open
for European bourses, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen
opening 6 points higher, or 0.1 percent; Germany's DAX
7 to 8 points higher, or 0.1 percent; and France's CAC 40
8 to 9 points higher, or 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.1 percent.
But Japan's Nikkei stock average erased early gains
and ended 0.1 percent lower, after the yen rebounded from a
three-week low against the greenback touched earlier in the
session.
Investors took profits from recent gains to 15-year highs,
while Sharp Corp dropped on news that it is planning to
seek aid from its main lenders as it expects losses to mount
this year.
China stocks tumbled as investor excitement over a weekend
interest rate cut waned, with a flood of new initial public
offerings (IPO) fanning concerns about tighter liquidity. The
Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 2 percent.
On Wall Street on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average
and the S&P 500 both posted fresh record closing
highs, while the Nasdaq Composite broke 5,000 for the
first time in 15 years.
The Aussie dollar was last up 0.8 percent at
$0.7825 after going as low as $0.7751 earlier in the session as
some investors bet that the RBA would cut rates.
The dollar index climbed as far as 95.516 earlier in
the session, its highest since September 2003, but was last down
about 0.2 percent on the day at 95.317.
The dollar skidded about 0.4 percent against the yen to
119.69, after touching a fresh three-week high of 120.27
earlier on Tuesday. The yen's ascent came after an adviser to
Japan's government reportedly said the yen's correction from its
past excessive strength is likely complete.
Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that
dollar/yen may be at the "upper limit of comfort zone."
The euro gained about 0.1 percent on the day to $1.1195
.
The dollar's rise overnight showed the extent to which some
investors have begun positioning for the possibility of a
near-term rate hike, as it came in spite of a batch of downbeat
U.S. data, including another fall in U.S. consumer spending and
slower factory activity.
"The market's relentless appetite for U.S. dollars is
impressive considering that the latest economic reports hardens
our view that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in
September and not in June," Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management, said in a note to clients.
The main data focus for the market this week will be
Friday's U.S. jobs report for February. Employers are expected
to have added 240,000 jobs in the month, according to the median
estimate of 100 economists polled by Reuters.
A strong reading is likely to heighten expectations that the
Fed will opt to hike interest rates by the middle of this year,
and would likely give the greenback a lift.
A sharp selloff in Brent crude overnight kept some
investors cautious, despite some retracement on Tuesday.
Brent added more than dollar, or 1.4 percent, to $60.39 a
barrel after plunging as much as 5 percent in the previous
session. U.S. crude rose about 0.7 percent to $49.91.
Spot gold recovered as the dollar slipped, adding
about 0.2 percent to $1,208.65 an ounce after touching a session
low of $1,194.90.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Wayne Cole in Sydney;
Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)