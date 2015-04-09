* Speradbetters see higher openings for Europe; BOE awaited
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits fresh 7-month high
* China fund managers chase Hong Kong to new 7-year high
* Nikkei gains to highest level since April 2000
* Minutes show Fed on course for rate hike this year, dollar
firm
* U.S. crude posts modest rebound after plunging nearly 7
pct
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 9 Asian stocks rose on Thursday,
extending the previous session's gains, while the dollar drew
support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting
showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike
interest rates this year.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 23 to 27 points higher, or up 0.4 percent; Germany's DAX
to open 27 to 28 points higher, or up 0.2 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or up
0.3 percent.
"After yesterday's choppy session, the bulls are going to
have another attempt at prolonging the rally once more.
Overnight, the FOMC minutes weren't quite as dovish as some
bulls had hoped, with the Fed divided over a June hike,"
Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
Investors awaited German industrial production figures, as
well as the Bank of England's latest policy decision.
More economists now expect the BoE will stand pat on
interest rates until next year as it waits for Britain's
economic recovery and inflation to pick up, according to a
Reuters poll published last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.8 percent, after touching its highest
level since September 2014.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index surged over 3
percent at one point to fresh seven-year highs, fuelled by money
inflows from mainland China investors who are seeking cheaper
shares after a 60 percent rally in Shanghai in the past five
months. The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.1
percent.
Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.8 percent at another
15-year high just shy of the 20,000 level, above which it hasn't
traded since April 2000.
"The mood is helped by the fact that foreign investors are
coming back to the Japanese market after they turned sellers
early this year," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
Japan finance ministry data showed foreign investors bought
a net 1.036 trillion yen of Japanese shares last week, their
biggest net buying since early April 2013.
Wall Street posted modest gains overnight after a volatile
session following the Fed minutes, which showed officials
acknowledged risks from overseas and a weak start to the year at
their March meeting. But they remained confident enough in the
strength of the economic recovery to continue laying the
groundwork for an interest rate hike later this year.
"Federal funds rate futures point towards a rate hike in
September or later and this would be positive for the global
economy. If the markets had to brace for a June rate hike, that
would hit U.S. equities by causing volatility in U.S. debt
yields. Global equities, especially those of emerging markets,
would be destabilised in turn," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
HIGHER U.S. YIELDS BOLSTER GREENBACK
The minutes were in line with comments from Fed officials on
Wednesday, who said the central bank could still hike U.S. rates
this year. At a Thomson Reuters event Wednesday, New York Fed
President William Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell
described scenarios in which the central bank could move to hike
earlier than many expect, and then proceed in a slow and gradual
manner on further rate increases.
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher after the minutes,
lifting the appeal of the U.S. dollar. The yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.900
percent in Asian trade, up from its U.S. close of 1.895 percent
on Wednesday.
That helped the dollar add about 0.1 percent to 120.25 yen
, after it fell as low as 119.65 overnight. The euro fell
about 0.2 percent to $1.0765 after shedding about 0.3
percent in the previous session.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major counterparts, rose about 0.3 percent to
98.217
Crude oil took back some lost ground following a steep
plunge overnight triggered by a rise in U.S. stocks and news of
record Saudi oil production.
U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent at $50.95 a barrel
after shedding nearly 7 percent on Wednesday, while Brent
rose about 0.9 percent to $56.07.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)