* Volatile China shares erase gains made after Beijing's RRR
cut
* Spreadbetters see European bourses starting week higher
* Dollar under pressure but sticking to recent ranges
* Crude oil rallies on Middle East turmoil
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 20 An index of Asian shares slipped
on Monday and Chinese stock markets erased earlier sharp gains
made after China's central bank boosted banks' lending power by
reducing their reserve requirements.
Financial spreadbetters expected gains in Europe, though the
bullish mood was likely to be tempered by the late selloff in
Asia. Britain's FTSE 100 was seen to open 35 to 36
points higher, or up 0.5 percent; Germany's DAX to open
23 to 25 points higher, or up 0.2 percent; and France's CAC 40
to open 12 to 15 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two
months, adding more liquidity to bolster slowing growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped about 0.9 percent, after rising to a
seven-year peak in the previous session. Japan's Nikkei stock
index ended down 0.1 percent, after dropping 1.3 percent
last week.
"There's no need for markets to worry too much because of
the weakness in global stocks on Friday," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities, who said China's latest step to shore up its economy
helped support Japanese shares.
Chinese stock markets rallied earlier in the day, but later
turned negative. The CSI300 index was down 1.7
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.7
percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.2 percent.
Many investors had been braced for a selloff on Monday prior
to the PBOC's move after China's security regulator warned
investors to be cautious.
Chinese regulators said on Friday, after mainland markets
had closed, that they would allow fund managers to lend shares
for short-selling and would also expand the number of stocks
investors can short sell, in a bid to raise the supply of
securities in the market.
"Over the weekend, regulators gave the market both sticks
and carrots, emboldening both bulls and bears," Qilu Securities
wrote in a note to clients.
On Friday, major U.S. stock indexes ended with daily and
weekly losses over 1 percent, dragged down by the trading
regulation changes in China, renewed worries about Greece, and
tepid U.S. corporate earnings.
France's central bank chief said Greek banks may soon run
out of collateral to access European Central Bank refinancing
unless Athens reaches an agreement with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund on economic reforms.
The euro slipped about 0.2 percent on the day to $1.0777
, off Friday's high of $1.0849.
The dollar fell about 0.3 percent against its Japanese
counterpart to 118.63 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of rivals, was nearly flat at 97.545. The index
suffered a 1.8 percent drop last week as disappointing U.S.
economic data prompted the market to trim dollar-long positions
on fading expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates as early as June instead of holding off.
Crude oil was higher, buoyed by the Chinese stimulus action,
signs of lower U.S. production and ongoing Middle East turmoil.
The leader of Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi militia accused
Saudi Arabia on Sunday of plotting to seize the country.
Brent added 1.1 percent to $64.16 a barrel, while
U.S. crude rose 1.3 percent to $56.48.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Pete
Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)