* Asian stocks extend losses on regional growth fears
* Australia c.bank cuts rate to record low
* Aussie dollar dips then rebounds on bets easing is over
(Updates prices through mid-afternoon)
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stock markets retreated
on Tuesday and the Australian dollar stumbled after the central
bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months as
the region's growth falters in the face of slowing demand from
China.
Financial spreadbetters expected European markets to open
mixed, with Britain's FTSE 100 likely to open 0.7
percent higher, Germany's DAX seen 0.2 percent lower
and France's CAC 40 seen down 0.1 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate a quarter
point to an all-time low of 2.0 percent to buttress the economy
against slowing mining investment and push the stubbornly strong
local dollar lower, in line with market expectations.
The Australian dollar fell a quarter of a cent initially,
but then quickly rebounded as some investors bet the RBA's
current easing cycle might now be over.
"Cautious and uncertain households mean rate cuts are less
effective today," said Jasmin Argyrou, senior investment manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"A low AUD is still the best chance of rebooting the
economy, but for that to happen the RBA will need to leave the
cash rate at record lows, and for a record length of time,"
Argyrou said referring to the Australian dollar.
Australian stocks ended flat, while the Australian
dollar was changing hands at $0.7908 in volatile trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended losses and was down 0.5 percent.
In China, benchmark stock indices fell between 1 to 3
percent, led by financials as media reports of tougher margin
requirements added to concerns about market liquidity ahead of a
new batch of share listings.
Liquidity was lacking with markets in Japan, South Korea and
Thailand on holiday and little in the way of major economic data
on the docket for Tuesday.
This week's most anticipated data, U.S. payrolls, will be
released on Friday.
SLOWING GROWTH
A survey released on Monday showed China's factories
suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year in April as
domestic demand weakend. Surveys for Taiwan and Japan also
showed factory activity contracted.
Even market darling India, has disappointed with softening
domestic demand weighing on manufacturing growth, while
Indonesia on Tuesday reported its slowest growth rate since the
global financial crisis.
The overall picture suggests Asian policymakers may have to
launch a fresh round of easing, with China and India seen as the
most likely to move in coming weeks.
"All this points to more easing by central bankers, although
this may prove less effective than in the past," Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote
in a note to clients.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up 0.26
percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.23 percent.
Stirrings of a recovery in euro zone economic data had
helped European shares higher on Monday, but kept sovereign
bonds under selling pressure.
Yields on 10-year German bunds climbed to 0.46
percent and levels last seen before the ECB began buying bonds
earlier this year.
A sea change across European markets last week saw the
biggest rise in German yields since mid-2013 and the sharpest
rally in the euro in 3-1/2 years.
The single currency has since faded from a two-month peak of
$1.1290 to stand at $1.1145 on Tuesday, in part because
the ECB remains committed to its aggressive easing campaign for
at least another year.
The euro also lost a bit of ground against the yen, slipping
to 133.88 yen from Friday's two-month high of 135.29,
while the dollar held at 120.15 yen.
Bracing for a U. election on Thursday that is likely to be
the most closely fought in recent history, sterling fetched
$1.5122, not far off its one-week low of $1.5091 set
overnight. It has fallen more than 2 percent since last
Thursday.
In commodity markets, Brent oil hit a 2015 high before
slipping as Saudi Arabia considered halting bombing in Yemen to
allow the delivery of aid, which eased concerns about oil supply
from the Middle East.
Brent crude was quoted slightly higher at $66.50 a
barrel, after touching a top of $67.10, while U.S. crude
rose a cent to $58.94.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim
Coghill)