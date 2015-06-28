(Corrects to fix grammar in first paragraph)
* Euro, U.S. stock futures fall almost 2 pct
* Investors seen flocking to safe assets
* Greece imposes bank holidays
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 29 U.S. stock futures and the euro
fell almost 2 percent in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece
looks set to default on its debt repayment this week, forcing
Athens to impose capital controls to halt bank runs.
The euro fell as much as 1.9 percent to $1.0955, its
lowest level in almost a month. Against the yen, the common
currency dropped more than 3 percent to 133.80 yen, a five-week
low.
U.S. stock futures dived 1.8 percent, hitting a
three-month low, while U.S. Treasuries futures price
gained almost two points.
Asian shares look set to open lower, despite the Chinese
central bank's monetary easing on Saturday, as investors are
seen flocking to safer assets on the spectre of an unprecedented
debt default by a euro zone country.
A cash-strapped Greece looks certain to miss its debt
repayment on Tuesday as Greece's European partners shut the door
on extending a credit lifeline after Greece's surprise move to
hold a referendum on bailout terms.
Fear of an imminent default by Greece hit Greek banks, a
major buyer of Greek government bills, triggering bank runs at
weekend and forcing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to announce a
bank holiday on Monday and capital controls.
Other European banks have limited exposure to Greece.
Any speculative selling in debts of such countries as Italy,
Spain and Portugal, will likely be countered by the European
Central Bank, which started buying euro zone sovereign debts
from markets in March to shore up the economy.
Yet the perception could change if investors grow more
worried about the future of the currency union, as whether
Greece can stay within the euro zone after default will be
called into a question.
"Financial markets will say 'it's all Greek to me'. Markets
will reset their trend until last week and will start the week
with risk aversion," Yasunobu Katsuki, senior analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
