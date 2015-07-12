* Euro dips as EU insists Greece pass reform laws before aid
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 13 The euro slipped in early Asian
trading on Monday while top-rated bonds caught a safe-haven bid
as the Greek debt crisis seemed set to rumble on for yet another
week while a key reading on economic growth loomed for Chinese
markets.
The moves were modest, with investors wary of overreacting
after having seen so many deadlines come and go with no
resolution of the crisis in Greece. After an initial 0.5 percent
drop to $1.1090, the single currency quickly regained its
footing to $1.1130.
Likewise, the euro pared its losses against the yen to stand
at 136.65 after an early dip to 135.40. The U.S.
dollar barely budged against a basket of currencies at 95.957
.
Demand for sovereign debt lifted U.S. 10-year Treasury
futures <0#TY:> 9 ticks, while the S&P EMINI U.S. stock contract
lost 0.4 percent.
Aiding the euro were rumours the European Central Bank had
agreed to delay a Greek repayment of 3.5 billion euros that had
been due on July 20.
Hopes for some resolution to the Greek drama were dashed on
Sunday when euro zone leaders told the cash-strapped Greek
government it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust
before they will open talks on a financial rescue.
Six sweeping measures including tax and pension reforms must
be enacted by Wednesday night and the entire package endorsed by
the Greek parliament before talks can start.
Asian investors will also be anxiously watching to see if
China's stock markets can stabilise after a barrage of
government support measures sparked a much-needed bounce.
After a run of torrid losses the CSI300 index of
the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended the
week with a gain of 5.7 percent.
Sentiment will be tested by economic data on China's trade
flows later on Monday, and the always sensitive gross domestic
product report on Wednesday.
Forecasts are that the world's second largest economy slowed
to 6.9 percent last quarter, making it harder to meet Beijing's
target of 7 percent for the whole year.
In commodity markets, gold failed to get much of a safety
bid, easing over a dollar to $1,161.83 an ounce.
Oil prices were under pressure, with Brent off 82 cents to
$57.91 a barrel and U.S. crude off 86 cents at $51.93.
