By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 14 Asian shares turned lower and the
euro slipped on Tuesday after the initial relief on Greece's
conditional bailout agreement gave way to caution, as investors
waited to see if the Greek parliament would accept harsh
austerity measures as part of the deal.
Oil prices also skidded as the market awaited an
announcement on a nuclear deal between Iran and six global
powers that could lead to an easing of sanctions against Tehran
and a resumption of its oil exports into an oversupplied market.
They will hold a full ministerial meeting at 0830 GMT,
followed by a press conference.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
and France's CAC 40 to open little changed, and
Germany's DAX was seen up 0.1 percent.
"Markets had a solid rebound yesterday on the news that a
conditional deal was on the table," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer
at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
"However, the need to pass even harsher measures through the
Greek parliament could be another stumbling block and so we see
markets treading water until we get some clarity," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.1 percent, erasing earlier
gains as Chinese shares slumped.
Shanghai's benchmark composite index was down 1.6
percent, while the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen slipped 2.2 percent.
China stocks had risen for the past three sessions, which
raised investors' hopes that Beijing's recent stabilization
steps had worked to stem a massive correction.
Japan's Nikkei stock index outperformed, ending up
1.5 percent.
Later on Tuesday, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
will face a showdown with members of his own party over the
bailout agreement, under which Greece can get a possible 86
billion euros ($95 billion) over three years if it can satisfy
its European partners that it is meeting their conditions.
The terms imposed by Athens' international lenders led by
Germany obliged Tsipras to abandon his pledge to end austerity.
U.S. stock futures were flat, with S&P 500 mini futures
down a few ticks from late U.S. levels, after Wall Street
jumped on hopes for the Greece deal. All three major stock
indexes ended up more than 1 percent, in what some strategists
described as a relief rally.
But some said doubts would remain until the proposal is
actually accepted.
"Investors did not like that a Grexit is still on the table
if Parliament votes no," managing director at BK Asset
Management, said in a note to clients. "The risk is far less
now than a week ago but the fact that it is not eliminated puts
pressure on the euro."
The euro last traded at $1.0990, down about 0.1
percent on the day. Against the yen, it slipped 0.2 percent to
135.53 yen.
The greenback was buying 123.32 yen, down about 0.1
percent on the day ahead of congressional testimony by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday that will be closely
monitored for any further hints regarding the timing of an
interest rate hike.
"The dollar should have a relatively easy time topping 124
yen, especially if Yellen sounds hawkish during the testimony,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude slipped about 1.3
percent to $51.50 a barrel, coming under renewed pressure as
Iran appeared to be close to a deal with six world powers that
would allow it to sell its oil again on the oversupplied world
market.
Brent crude dropped about 0.9 percent to $57.32.
A draft nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers calls
for U.N. inspectors to have access to all suspect Iranian sites,
including military, based on consultations between the powers
and Tehran, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)