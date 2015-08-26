* China stock indexes give up early gains despite rate cuts
* Global growth fears persist, investors on edge
* High quality government debt in demand
* Commodities hover near multi-year lows
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 26 Asian shares struggled on
Wednesday as investors feared fresh rate cuts in China would not
be enough to stabilise its slowing economy or end a collapse in
Chinese stocks that is wreaking havoc in global markets.
China's key share indexes moved higher several times during
the day only to be slapped back by waves of selling, reflecting
investors' views that much more aggressive support is needed
from the government and the central bank.
European markets were expected to open lower, with futures
on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX index down by
1.6 percent.
Germany's DAX futures fell 1.7 percent, Britain's
FTSE 100 futures retreated 1.3 percent and France's CAC
futures dropped 1.2 percent.
Following a near 20 percent plunge in stock prices in three
days, the People's Bank of China cut interest rates late on
Tuesday and lowered the amount of reserves that banks must hold
in a much-anticipated move that some economists said was long
overdue.
While the double-barrelled policy move was initially cheered
by markets around the world, the relief didn't last long as
investors quickly resumed their focus on the deteriorating
outlook for China and its impact on the global economy.
"The seemingly endless issues confronting global markets
remind us too much of the good old arcade game of Whack-A-Mole.
Even as one problem retreats, another one seems to be lurking
around and ready to spring up," Wellian Wiranto, an economist at
Singapore's OCBC bank, said in a research note.
"For one, renewed volatility in China and oil's price slump
have resurfaced to demand attention. Meanwhile, though the
potential for Fed's (interest rate) lift-off has receded
somewhat, it remains a matter of time before it pops up again."
After yet another rollercoaster day, China's CSI300 index
ended down 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index fell 1.3 percent to fresh eight-month lows.
Both had been up 3 percent at one point.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.2 percent and remained just shy of a
three-year low hit in the previous session.
Japan's Nikkei was among the few bright spots,
rising 3.2 percent on bargain hunting after six days of
declines, while Australia rose 0.7 percent.
Companies such as mining giant BHP Billiton have
softened expectations of demand growth from China while
countries most exposed to China's economy, such as Indonesia,
have dialled down their growth forecasts for 2015 in recent
days.
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging
Markets Group at Franklin Templeton, told Reuters that fund
managers are being forced to unwind their holdings because of a
"loss of liquidity" and high volatility.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated
at 36, indicating significant uncertainty, even though the "fear
index" was below the previous day's peak of 53.3, which was the
highest since January 2009.
In a sign of how fearful investors have become of risky
assets, a rally on Wall Street fueled by China's policy easing
evaporated on Tuesday and stocks ended with deep losses.
U.S. stock index futures fell in early Asian trade
before edging back up 0.5 percent.
Fixed income markets were active with investors rushing for
safety in government debt and cash.
"Some parts of the Asian bond markets have become quite
illiquid and investors are only buying high-quality paper amid
this selloff," said Hayden Briscoe, fixed-income director at
AllianceBernstein in Hong Kong and part of a team that manages
$250 billion in assets globally.
In currencies, the dollar has also broadly lost steam as
traders unwound massive carry trade bets built up in recent
years based on higher yielding assets and instead flocked to
safe-haven currencies such as euro and yen.
China's downturn and global market turmoil have also created
fresh uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin raising interest rates this year.
The euro was $1.1565, little changed from late U.S.
trade, but more than a full cent above Tuesday's low of $1.1396.
The dollar was at 119.46, failing to maintain its
brief foray above the 120 mark.
Commodity prices hovered just above multi-year lows hit
earlier in the week, but concerns that softer demand from China
would worsen existing global supply gluts kept a lid on them.
A 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
was just holding above lows not seen since 2003.
Brent crude futures last traded at $43.46 per
barrel, about a dollar above 6 1/2-year low of $42.23 on Monday.
Copper, often considered a proxy for global economic
activity because of the metal's extensive use, fell 1.2 percent
to $5,002 per tonne.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO and Nichola
Saminather in SINGAPORE; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)