* China factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in 3 years
* Dollar skids, U.S. stock futures plunge 1.5 percent
* Crude oil futures drop, giving back a bit of recent surge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 1 Asian shares extended losses on
Tuesday and European markets look set to follow after twin
surveys showed China's manufacturing sector in the grip of its
worst slump in several years, raising fresh fears about the
health of its economy.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open as much as 1.7 percent lower, Germany's DAX to
open down as much as 1.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 1.9 percent lower.
U.S. stock futures in Asia were down 1.5 percent.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to
49.7 in August from the previous month's reading of 50.0, the
weakest showing in three years.
Separately, the private Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a final reading of 47.3
in August, the lowest since March 2009.
"Recent volatilities in global financial markets could weigh
on the real economy, and a pessimistic outlook may become
self-fulfilling," said He Fan, chief economist at Caixin Insight
Group.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.6 percent, erasing its early gains.
The index shed more than 10 percent in the month of August, its
worst monthly performance since 2012, on fears of global fallout
from slowing momentum in China.
Chinese shares were lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index
down 1.2 percent and the CSI300 index down 2.2
percent. Both indexes skidded around 12 percent in August, their
third straight monthly decline. China's stock markets have now
lost nearly 40 percent of their value since mid-June despite
unprecedented government support steps.
China's cooling demand is already taking a toll on the
economies of its trade-reliant Asian neighbours. South Korea
reported on Tuesday its exports fell 14.7 percent in August from
a year earlier, worse than expected and the biggest drop in six
years.
Losses on Wall Street also soured Asian sentiment after
comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
heightened fears among investors of a potential U.S. interest
rate hike in September.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 2.1 percent. The
Nikkei lost 8.2 percent in August, its biggest monthly decline
since January 2014.
Adding to the downbeat mood from the regional selloff, data
released earlier on Tuesday showed that Japanese firms spent
less on plants and equipment in April-June than in the previous
quarter despite reaping record profits.
"This is depressing because we are talking about a period
before worries about a China-led slowdown in the global economy
hit," said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities. "For this quarter and beyond, China's cooling demand
could hit our economy."
The Australian dollar edged up against its U.S. counterpart,
adding about 0.2 percent to $0.7125 after the Reserve
Bank of Australia held interest rates steady as widely expected.
The U.S. dollar extended early losses, under pressure as
investors shunned risk and remained wary ahead of U.S.
employment data on Friday that could offer clues about the
timing of the Fed's long-awaited hike to interest rates.
Later on Tuesday, investors will focus on a survey of U.S.
manufacturing activity.
The greenback dropped 0.4 percent at 120.75 yen,
while the euro rose about 0.5 percent to $1.1269
.
In commodities trading, crude oil futures gave back some of
their biggest three-day price surge in 25 years that saw prices
soar more than $10 a barrel.
On Monday, oil jumped more than 8 percent on downward
revision of U.S. crude production data and OPEC's expressed
willingness to discuss curbs on output.
U.S. crude slipped 3 percent to $47.71 a barrel,
while Brent lost 2.9 percent to $52.60 a barrel,
