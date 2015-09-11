* Spreadbetters see opening gains for European bourses
* MSCI-Asia rises, Nikkei slumps, but both poised for weekly
gain
* U.S. data reveals no clues on what Fed will do next week
* Crude oil futures give back some of overnight jump
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 11 Asian shares edged higher on
Friday following gains on Wall Street while the dollar steadied,
but gains were capped by uncertainty over whether the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
European stocks were seen following suit, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top-European
shares set for its biggest weekly gain since July.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open up by
as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up
0.9 percent.
U.S. stock futures rose 0.3 percent, suggesting a
slightly firmer opening on Wall Street later in the session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.2 percent, below its session
highs but still on track to rise more than 3 percent for the
week.
Chinese shares erased earlier gains, with the CSI300 index
and Shanghai Composite Index down 0.9 percent
and 0.8 percent, respectively.
Investors are awaiting Chinese industrial output, retail
sales and investment data on Sunday for clues on whether the
world's second-largest economy is continuing to lose momentum,
which could help set the tone for trading next week.
Major U.S. stock indexes posted modest gains on Thursday,
but European stocks broke a three-day run of gains with a drop
of nearly 1.5 percent
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed down 0.2 percent,
but pared earlier losses and ended a choppy week 2.6 percent
higher, even as investors remained cautious.
"We could still see volatile trading next week on
speculation about the Fed rate hike," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, who expected investors
to continue unwinding their positions.
"Even if stocks jump, we don't know if and how long the
rally will last so it's safe to reduce positions in an
environment like this," Miura said.
Government data released before the market open showed that
large Japanese manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in the
July-September quarter, suggesting that companies were taking
China's recent slowdown in stride.
YUAN FIRMS, DOLLAR STEADIES
U.S. data on Thursday suggested the labour market was
gaining momentum in early September as fewer Americans filed for
weekly unemployment benefits, but a separate report showed weak
inflation, further clouding the outlook for what the Fed will
decide to do at its Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.
"Based on the performance of the U.S. economy alone, the Fed
should raise rates but they do not operate in a vacuum," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
Considering volatile global equities, a dovish European
Central Bank and actions by other central banks, it will be
difficult for the Fed to act, she said in a note to clients.
The dollar rose about 0.1 percent against the yen to 120.75
, though it gave up ground late in the Asian session to
the euro, which added about 0.1 percent from U.S. levels to
$1.1294.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was steady from U.S. trading at
95.454.
China's yuan firmed against the dollar in onshore trading on
Friday. The greenback came under pressure overnight as the yuan
shot higher in offshore markets on what was suspected to be rare
intervention by Chinese state banks, likely taking aim at
speculators betting on further falls in currency after its
surprise devaluation last month.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil futures gave back some of
their overnight gains after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it
saw no need for a producer summit to defend prices.
U.S. crude was down about 0.6 percent in Asian
trading at $45.66 a barrel, after rallying 4 percent on U.S.
Energy Information Administration data that showed strong demand
for gasoline.
Brent, which gained 2.8 percent in the previous
session, was down about 0.1 percent at $48.86.
Spot gold edged down from U.S. levels to $1,110.30 an
ounce, on track to drop about 1 percent for the week, its third
straight weekly fall.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)