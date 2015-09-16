* Asian shares follow Wall St higher, with focus on Fed
* 2-year U.S. note yield jumps to 4 1/2-year high
* Money market futures still leaning towards no hike in Sept
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO, Sept 16 Asian shares followed Wall Street
higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S.
bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors braced for
the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United
States in almost a decade.
European markets are poised to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and France's
CAC 40 to open up 0.3-0.4 percent and Germany's DAX
0.6 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
gained 0.4 percent.
China shares reversed earlier gains to slip 0.1
percent, extending their 6 percent slide early in the week on
underlying concerns about its slowing economy. Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index fared better, adding 1.1 percent.
Markets remained in a state of flux on the likelihood of a
rate increase by the Fed at its two-day meeting starting later
in the day, and U.S. economic data published on Tuesday did
little to either back, or douse, expectations of one.
"Sentiment is shifting on a 5-cent piece right now," said
Ben Le Brun, markets analyst at trading platform provider
optionsXpress in Sydney.
"Although futures markets are pricing in a less than 30
percent chance of a rate hike on Thursday, the U.S. dollar
continues to strengthen, meaning that traders might be having an
each-way bet on the outcome."
U.S. shares rose 1 percent overnight, in part helped by
data showing healthy growth in consumer spending, although
retail sales for August were slightly below market expectations.
Manufacturing remained soft, pressured by the impact of the
strong dollar on exporters, slack economies oversees and lower
oil prices.
U.S. Treasuries' yields jumped on Tuesday, with the
policy-sensitive two-year yield rising about 8 basis
points to 0.815 percent, its highest level since April 2011.
It last traded at 0.7822 percent.
The 10-year U.S. notes' yield stood at 2.2616 percent
, having risen to a 1-1/2-month high of 2.294 percent
on Tuesday.
"Those moves do not seem to be caused by any leaks on the
Fed's meeting," Chotaro Morita, chief fixed income strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities, said in a report.
"They are probably triggered by nervousness among those who
are taking positions" ahead of the Fed's policy announcement.
The dollar index extended its rebound from Monday's
three-week low of 95.125 to stand at 95.464. But it is
essentially staying within its well-worn range of the last few
weeks.
The euro traded up 0.2 percent at $1.1289 while the
dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 120.14 yen.
Emerging market currencies remained under pressure near
multi-year lows on worries of capital outflows as U.S. yields
rise and on concerns over China's slowdown.
Oil prices extended gains made on Tuesday, driven by
rallying stocks, higher gasoline prices and a report showing
strong stockpile draw compared with expectations for a build.
[ID: nL4N11M07G].
U.S. crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $44.88 per barrel
while Brent futures were a little weaker in comparison,
climbing 0.1 percent to $47.82.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)