By Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 24 Asian shares were largely lower
on Thursday after more dour economic news in China and the
United States piled pressure on riskier assets.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open slightly lower on
continuing fallout from the Volkswagen diesel
emissions scandal.
Worries that an eventual tightening in U.S. monetary policy
and slower growth in China could knock the global economy have
scared off investors, particularly those invested in stocks and
commodities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.2 percent after having posted their
biggest single-day fall in almost a month the previous day.
Shanghai shares trimmed a chunk of early gains and
were up only 0.3 percent as of 0511 GMT, reflecting how investor
confidence in the economy remains wobbly at best, while South
Korea's Kospi nudged up 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang
Seng shed 1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average, opening for the first time
since Friday after a string of national holidays, tumbled 2.2
percent, edging near its seven-month low touched earlier this
year. Shares of Japanese automakers sagged in a delayed reaction
to the Volkswagen scandal.
The scandal has raised fears among economists that it could
develop into a major threat to Europe's largest
economy.
Wall Street also lost ground on Wednesday, dragged down by
economic reports portraying U.S. factory growth as tepid and
China in its worst manufacturing contraction since the global
financial crisis.
"Investors will be cautious for the time being. Markets will
become steadier only when uncertainties over Chinese economy and
the U.S. monetary policy diminish," said Masahiro Ichikawa,
senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Although shares in Volkswagen rose 5.2 percent on Wednesday,
they had lost about a third of its value in the previous two
sessions.
In the currency market, the euro was helped by comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that the bank
needed more time to decide on whether further stimulus is
required.
The euro rose to $1.1193, having bounced back from
three-week low of $1.1105 touched on Wednesday.
The spectre of higher U.S. interest rates and slower growth
in China continues to weigh on many emerging market currencies,
however.
The Brazilian real sank to an all-time low of 4.179
per dollar, clobbered by a recession, fiscal deficit and
political instability following corruption allegations against
leading politicians in Brazil, which has the world's seventh
largest economy.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
China-related trades, struggled near a two-week low of $0.6989
.
"Unfortunately for Australians, the lack of desire to own
the currency has more to do with external than domestic factors.
The primary source of weakness stems from China, the country's
largest trading partner," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of
FX Strategy for BK Asset Management.
The yen has been stuck in a narrow trading range over the
past week and last stood little changed at 120.00 to the dollar
.
Oil prices slipped toward the lower end of their trading
ranges in the past week as the bullish impact from lower crude
inventories was offset by large gasoline builds that raised
concerns about high autumn fuel supplies.
Brent futures crawled up 0.5 percent to $47.97 per
barrel, after having lost 2.7 percent on Wednesday.
Platinum, used in catalytic converters to clean up
exhaust emissions, slid to its lowest level in more than 6-1/2
years on Wednesday on fears about reduced demand from the auto
sector.
It last stood at $944.85 per ounce, having fallen to as low
as $924.50.
