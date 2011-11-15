* Shares and euro head lower, Italian yields climb to 7 pct
* France CDS at record highs along with Spain and Belgium
* Safe-haven assets gain, German Bunds extend gains
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 15 Yields on Italian and
Spanish bonds climbed back to unsustainable levels on Tuesday,
putting the focus squarely on France with risks mounting by the
day that euro zone debt contagion would ensnare one of the
region's biggest economies.
Top-rated European nations came under increasing pressure
from investors betting that the euro zone could eventually break
up with the yield spread of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year
bonds over German Bunds rising to euro-era highs. The equivalent
Dutch spread hit levels not seen since early 2009.
Spain issued short-term debt at yields seen 14 years ago,
highlighting how most European governments are struggling to
raise funds.
The cost of insuring against a default by France rose to
record highs, a grim reminder that one of the biggest economies
in the region would come under the scanner of bond market
vigilantes.
The ongoing turmoil in euro zone debt markets led to
widespread risk aversion with European stocks falling, U.S.
stock futures pointing to a weak start on Wall Street and the
euro easing against the dollar and the safe-haven yen.
"The fact that Holland and Austria (spreads) are moving out
-- countries which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past
-- is a worrying development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just
about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a
whole."
Any relief from the ongoing formation of technocrat-led
governments in Italy and Greece proved short-lived. Italian
Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti meets the leaders of the
country's biggest two parties on Tuesday to speed up efforts to
deliver painful reforms.
And while a Monti-led government has improved the likelihood
of a more credible fiscal policy, the market still needs to be
convinced.
Italy's 10-year bond yields rose more than 30 basis points
above 7 percent, perceived to be a dangerously high level to
service debt. It also pushed Spanish 10-year yields
well above 6 percent for the first time since the
European Central Bank started to buy the country's bonds in
August.
The spread, or interest rate gap, of Italian bonds over
German government bonds, or Bunds, remained
elevated at over 500 basis points.
Particularly worrying has been the steep rise in French bond
yields -- over 40 basis points in 10-year yields
in the past two weeks.
French banks are among the biggest holders of Italy's 1.8
trillion euro public debt pile and a study of euro zone
countries on Tuesday warned France's inability to make rapid
adjustments to its economy was a serious concern and should be
ringing alarm bells for the euro zone.
All of this dragged European shares lower for the second
straight day. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.3 percent at 963.17 points after
losing 0.9 percent on Monday.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for
equities on Wall Street with futures for the S&P 500, the
Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 1 to 1.3
percent.
BLEAK OUTLOOK
A bleak economic outlook for the region also weighed. German
analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, a survey
from the influential ZEW economic think tank showed.
That overshadowed data which showed Germany and France
posted solid growth in the third quarter although euro zone
countries at the sharp end of the crisis were faring much worse.
The recent downturn in financial markets has raised the
urgent need for recapitalisation at banks, prompting them to
sell assets, especially those of the euro zone, to make up for
losses elsewhere.
The euro eased against the dollar and the yen, stuck
near the bottom of its recent trading range. The euro fell 0.7
percent to $1.3529, trading near the lower end of its
trading band since late October of $1.3484 to $1.4248.
"The euro zone debt crisis continues to escalate ... The
ultimate outcome is still unclear - whether the euro zone moves
closer to fiscal integration or whether there is a more
disorderly break-up," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
BTMU.
Japanese and U.S. government bonds drew safe-haven bids on
Tuesday, with $31 billion of 0.3 percent five-year JGBs fetching
healthy demand and Treasuries extending their rally.
December German Bund futures were 64 ticks higher
at 138.88 with benchmark 10-year yields down two
basis points at 1.76 percent.
(additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Jessica Mortimer
in London and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)