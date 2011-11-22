* Spanish, Italian bond yields soar after Spain bill sale

By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent

LONDON, Nov 22 Spanish and Italian bond yields shot higher again on Tuesday, underlying the deep strains on euro zone economies, as stock markets inched up following a pounding the previous day.

Wall Street also looked set to open higher.

Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills, heaping pressure on centre-right Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to soothe nervous markets by fleshing out austerity plans following Sunday's emphatic election victory.

The average yield on the 3-month T-bill more than doubled to 5.11 percent from 2.292 percent one month earlier. The 6-month T-bill saw yields jump to 5.227 percent from 3.302 percent.

Yields on existing bonds rose for Italy, Spain, France and Belgium among other countries.

"It doesn't look great, the continuing trend towards ever higher yields to get anything done. It has to be concerning," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

Italy's 10-year bond traded above 6.7 percent but below the 7 percent-plus that triggers fears a bailout will be needed.

Jefferies Group Inc became the latest bank to cut its exposure to the debt of Europe's struggling states, saying late on Monday it had reduced gross exposure to debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by nearly 75 percent since the latest bout of market tensions first surfaced in early November.

Such cuts help explain the rising yields, which go up when demand falls.

STOCKS RECOVER

World stocks as measured by MSCI were up a quarter of a percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.2 percent after a 3.3 percent loss on Monday.

It was viewed as a rebound from losses rather than any major turning point.

"This does not look like any weakness that one could buy into with a high degree of confidence," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei fell to an 8-month low before recovering somewhat to close down 0.4 percent

Investors are rattled by the continuing stress on euro zone debt markets but also by the apparent inability of U.S. officials to come to grips with debt in their economy.

A bipartisan U.S. deficit-reduction committee admitted defeat on Monday and abandoned a three-month effort to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts. [ID:nN1E7AK00C+]

All three major ratings agencies confirmed they were holding off taking immediate action on the U.S. rating, although Fitch said it could cut its outlook from stable.

On foreign exchanges, the euro was slightly higher against the dollar although severe dollar funding strains are supporting the U.S. currency as European banks scramble to secure cash dollars.

"There is no fundamental change in the markets' risk-averse mood. There's been no clear progress in the euro zone," said Koji Fukaya, chief FX strategist at Credit Suisse. (Additional reporting by Brian Gorman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Hugh Lawson, John Stonestreet)