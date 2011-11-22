* Spanish, Italian bond yields soar after Spain bill sale
* Stocks rebound after Monday sell-off
* Wall Street set for gains
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON, Nov 22 Spanish and Italian bond yields
shot higher again on Tuesday, underlying the deep strains on
euro zone economies, as stock markets inched up following a
pounding the previous day.
Wall Street also looked set to open higher.
Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to
issue short-term bills, heaping pressure on centre-right Prime
Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to soothe nervous markets by
fleshing out austerity plans following Sunday's emphatic
election victory.
The average yield on the 3-month T-bill more than doubled to
5.11 percent from 2.292 percent one month earlier. The 6-month
T-bill saw yields jump to 5.227 percent from 3.302 percent.
Yields on existing bonds rose for Italy, Spain, France and
Belgium among other countries.
"It doesn't look great, the continuing trend towards ever
higher yields to get anything done. It has to be concerning,"
said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.
Italy's 10-year bond traded above 6.7 percent but below the
7 percent-plus that triggers fears a bailout will be needed.
Jefferies Group Inc became the latest bank to cut
its exposure to the debt of Europe's struggling states, saying
late on Monday it had reduced gross exposure to debt of Greece,
Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by nearly 75 percent since
the latest bout of market tensions first surfaced in early
November.
Such cuts help explain the rising yields, which go up when
demand falls.
STOCKS RECOVER
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up a
quarter of a percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
gained 0.2 percent after a 3.3 percent loss on Monday.
It was viewed as a rebound from losses rather than any major
turning point.
"This does not look like any weakness that one could buy
into with a high degree of confidence," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei fell to an 8-month low
before recovering somewhat to close down 0.4 percent
Investors are rattled by the continuing stress on euro zone
debt markets but also by the apparent inability of U.S.
officials to come to grips with debt in their economy.
A bipartisan U.S. deficit-reduction committee admitted
defeat on Monday and abandoned a three-month effort to find $1.2
trillion in budget cuts. [ID:nN1E7AK00C+]
All three major ratings agencies confirmed they were holding
off taking immediate action on the U.S. rating, although Fitch
said it could cut its outlook from stable.
On foreign exchanges, the euro was slightly higher against
the dollar although severe dollar funding strains are supporting
the U.S. currency as European banks scramble to secure cash
dollars.
"There is no fundamental change in the markets' risk-averse
mood. There's been no clear progress in the euro zone," said
Koji Fukaya, chief FX strategist at Credit Suisse.
