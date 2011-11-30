* Beijing cuts bank reserve requirement by 50 bps
* Prompts broad recovery in risk assets
* Bunds trim gains before rebounding; U.S. stocks seen up
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 30 Stocks and the euro
recovered early losses to rise on Wednesday after China
surprised with its first cut in banks' reserve requirements for
nearly three years, moving into easing mode as Beijing looks to
soften the country's economic slowdown.
The move overshadowed an early reversal in risk appetite
after a wide-ranging cut in financial sector ratings added to
worries about the fallout of the euro zone's debt problems as
time runs out for policymakers to quell the two-year-old crisis.
A deal by euro zone finance ministers' to boost the
firepower of the regional bailout fund, agreed late Tuesday, was
seen as inadequate, and Standard & Poor's downgrade of a number
of leading banks fuelled the early selloff.
At 1117 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was up 0.9 percent at 956.28 points, after
earlier being as low as 936.66. U.S. stock index futures
also pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.
The China move, which lowers the reserve ratio for China's
biggest banks to 21 percent, to free up cash for small firms
crimped by credit market strains, ironically came just after
Chinese stocks posted their biggest 1-day slide since August on
the belief it was not about to ease monetary policy.
"It's a surprising move -- the market was not expecting the
central bank to (cut RRR) so fast," Shi Chenyu, economist with
the investment banking unit of Industrial and Commerical Bank of
China said. "The move sends a clear message that the central
bank is ready to relax its policy stance.
The euro also rose on the news, while Bund futures
pared gains before recovering to trade just up on the
day.