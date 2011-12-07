LONDON Dec 7 The euro edged down on
Wednesday and European stocks trimmed gains after a German
government official dented hopes that Friday's crunch EU summit
will generate a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Wall Street looked set to open higher on lingering optimism
that a deal would eventually be reached.
The senior government official, briefing reporters on
condition of anonymity, said Berlin is increasingly pessimistic
about the chances of a deal, accusing some governments of
failing to grasp the gravity of the situation.
The euro lost around two-tenths of a cent to $1.3373 in
response, handing back earlier gains.
EU officials were reported to have been working on a
last-minute proposal to raise the combined lending limit of the
EFSF rescue fund and the permanent structure that will replace
it, the ESM. The report had boosted optimism a deal would be
reached.
Rod Paris, chief investment officer at Standard Life
Investments, says market expectations would be met if the summit
produced a clear outline for how the crisis would be resolved.
"We would like to understand the road map and the liquidity
provisions as we march along that road," Paris said.
"Be ready for either extreme depression or euphoria."
The MSCI world stocks index, however, was
still up 0.4 percent after dipping for the first time in eight
sessions on Tuesday on the back of Standard & Poor's warning it
could cut 15 euro zone nations' debt ratings if the summit
disappointed.
European shares had been resuming their recent rally prior
to the German comments with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
up around 0.6 percent, adding to gains of more than 11 percent
since late November.
In commodity markets Brent crude oil was steady around
$110.75.
GOOD GERMAN SALE
In European debt markets, German government bonds rebounded
after Germany received bids worth twice as much as the amount it
sold at a five-year bond auction.
That was better than had been expected and eclipsed memories
of a shortfall in bids at another high profile sale last week,
which unsettled markets by suggesting Germany would also
eventually have to pay a price for the euro zone's problems.
"Today's auction suggests that investor demand for German
government bonds, certainly in the short term, remains quite
strong," said Nick Stamenkovich, bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
Attention is also switching to a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday where expectations of an interest
rate cut have risen after statistics agency Eurostat confirmed
estimates pointing to weakening growth.
Economists also expect the ECB to provide longer unlimited
euro loans to banks but of most importance will be any signals
that the bank is ready to be more aggressive in the future,
although that may be more likely to come from the summit on
Friday rather than the ECB meeting itself.
In another sign of the growing stress that has prompted
officials to warn of a crisis to rival that after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers in 2008, banks took more than $50 billion at
the ECB's first dollar operations since slashing the cost in a
joint move with the Federal Reserve and others.
Demand was well above the $10 billion median forecast in a
Reuters poll of money market traders.