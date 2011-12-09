LONDON Dec 9 Extremely volatile trade on
European stock and currency markets on Friday reflected doubts
about the outcome of a crunch EU summit after leaders agreed
stricter budget rules but made little other progress in the
first round of meetings overnight.
After 10 hours of talks among the EU's 27 member nations,
all 17 euro zone countries and six others that aspire to join
the group resolved to negotiate a new agreement alongside the EU
treaty, with a tougher deficit and debt regime to insulate the
euro zone against the debt crisis.
The split that left Britain out of that deal - and signs of
a lack of progress on immediate measures to ease pressure on
government bond markets - unnerved investors to send the single
currency and stocks initially lower.
But sentiment soon turned more positive, with dealers
pointing to the fact that long and drawn-out treaty ratification
had been avoided as well as to buying of Italian bonds on the
market by the European Central Bank.
"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the
meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent
task for policymakers is to ensure decisive measures are taken
to put a firm cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures,"
said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments in
Tokyo.
"The headlines stepped up more pressure on the European
Central Bank to expand its bond purchases and to have common
euro zone bonds as these are the only ways to contain the debt
crisis from falling into a negative spiral," he said.
Shorter-dated Italian government bond yields fell from
earlier highs, with two-year yields 6 basis points lower on the
day as traders said the ECB had moved in.
At the heart of markets' concerns are worries that there is
no sign of a deal that would allow the ECB to intervene more
heavily to quell the crisis. The bank's President Mario Draghi
knocked back talk of a number of possible mechanisms for
allowing it or its euro zone national central banks to do so at
the ECB's monthly post-rate decision news conference on
Thursday.
The euro was down about 0.1 percent at around $1.3330 near
levels seen earlier in Asia.
Britain's pound stayed close to a one-month high versus the
single currency, with a choppy morning session seen reflecting
uncertainty over the outcome of the summit.
Europe's key stock index, the FTSEurofirst 300, was
up 1.4 percent and most of major markets gained. But the widely
watched MSCI world equity index was still down
around 0.4 percent.
Europe's main banking sector index, the STOXX Europe 600
, was higher despite ratings agency Moody's downgrading
BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, and Credit
Agricole, saying their creditworthiness was being hurt
by the fragile operating environment.
In a further sign that Europe's debt crisis is undermining
global growth, China said its annual inflation rate fell to 4.2
percent last month, while the November producer price index
tumbled to 2.7 percent from October's 5 percent rise, raising
expectations of more easing to combat deteriorating growth.