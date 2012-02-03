LONDON Feb 3 A surge in U.S. jobs growth in January and a big drop in the unemployment sent U.S. stock index futures higher on Friday, while the 30-year Treasury bond price fell over two points and the dollar gained against the yen.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, the Labor Department said, the most since April and well ahead of economists' expectations for a gain of 150,000.

"It was ... the strongest report that we've seen in quite some time," Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York, said.

"We're almost at the place where we need to be to reabsorb the nine million people who lost their jobs during the Great Recession. This pushes the bar even higher for payrolls for the rest of this year."

S&P 500 futures and the Dow Jones industrial average futures added around one percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.85 percent.

Global stock markets, which were flat on the day ahead of the data, jumped 0.3 percent to 322.79.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 76.48 yen. Against a basket of currencies basket it dipped 0.2 percent at 78.84.

U.S. Treasuries fell after data with the benchmark 10-year notes down 27/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.83 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell over two points in price to yield 3.11 percent, up from 3.01 percent.