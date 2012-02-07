* Euro marks time as Greek debt deal awaited
* European shares hit by weak UBS earnings
* Australian dollar gains as cbank holds rates
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 7 The euro was underpinned on
Tuesday by hopes a way would be found to push through a second
bailout deal for Greece, though fresh signs of exposure to
Europe's economic troubles among leading banks rekindled
investor unease, sending shares lower.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to the unresolved Greek
deal weighing on Wall Street at the open, ahead of Senate
testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that may
grab the spotlight at 1500 GMT after last week's strong jobs
data.
Greece's prime minister and leaders of its main political
parties are set to resume talks later on Tuesday on new
austerity measures demanded by the EU in return for another
bailout. The deal needs to be approved by Feb. 15 if the money
is to be available in time to meet a March 20 bond redemption.
"I think we are going to hear some news of an agreement. It
may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, but the Feb. 15
deadline is absolutely crucial," said Peter Westaway, chief
economist, Europe, for Vanguard Asset Management.
The euro dipped by just 0.1 percent to $1.3120, after
initially gaining a similar amount, tracking below a six-week
high of $1.3235 hit at the end of January.
"The euro is performing relatively well given the deadlines
for Greece keep being extended. This suggests there's more risk
of a move to the topside should a deal be agreed," said Adrian
Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
Bets by foreign exchange traders that the single currency
will fall have been running a record levels according to data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although the
positions were trimmed slightly in the latest week.
Figures on German industrial output, which surprised
analysts by showing the biggest fall in December since the start
of 2009, did not alter the view that the region's biggest
economy would escape a recession in the first quarter.
Berlin's economy ministry said industry orders, which rose
more than forecast in December, in fact signalled that a phase
of domestic economic weakness was coming to an end.
The dollar was broadly firmer against a basket of currencies
gaining about 0.1 percent to 79.14 on its trade weighted index
.
EARNINGS WORRIES KNOCK SHARES
European stocks, which have risen sharply on a flood of cash
available to investors at the start of the new year, fell back
as a weak earnings update from Swiss bank UBS
signalled the debt crisis will wreak further damage on the
banking sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,071.19 points after opening unchanged.
Global stock markets were flat on the day
having gained more than 8 percent already in 2012.
"Earnings season has been fairly mixed," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"We still have got difficulties with the banking sector and
UBS results signify those concerns. The investment banking
sector is a very tough place to be at the moment."
Fallout from the crisis also hit Spain's banking sector,
whose three biggest lenders announced billions of euros in extra
provisions to meet new government rules on cleaning up soured
property assets.
The Australian dollar jumped to a six-month high of $1.0812
after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) confounded
expectations of a rate cut. It is one of three central banks
meeting this week, all of which have been acting to support an
improving global economic outlook with easier monetary policy.
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures rose above $116 to
a six-month high as fresh threats from Iran to ban exports to
some European states stoked supply concerns, overshadowing the
impact of the Greek debt crisis which is capping the gains.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil stayed around $19 a
barrel, near its highest since November, after also being
boosted by a severe cold wave which has spread across Europe.
Spot gold gained half a percent, snapping two
straight sessions of losses, as investors waited for the next
development in Greece's debt restructuring talks.
Most precious metal markets were subdued by the split among
investors over whether the wrangling over Greece would
eventually be resolved or trigger contagion across other
vulnerable euro zone countries.