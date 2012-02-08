* Euro hovers around 8-week high
* Greek debt talks to resume in Athens
* U.S. stocks set to gain on Greek deal hopes
* Market shrugs off drop in German exports
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 8 The euro hit an eight-week
high on Wednesday and shares rose as expectations a second
bailout deal for Greece was close turned the focus back onto the
growth outlook and central bank moves that should support
riskier assets.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a higher open for
equities on Wall Street, underpinned by a solid U.S. earnings
season.
"The anticipation is that they are going to work out the
Greek problem one way or the other here," Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services said.
"The issue is, are you going to have a Lehman-type financial
crisis, and the market's take on that so far is probably not."
Greek leaders are due to meet later to agree a deal on
painful austerity steps needed to secure a 130 billion euro
($172 billion) rescue from the IMF and European Union and avoid
a potentially chaotic debt default.
The euro rose to $1.3275, near its highest level
since Dec. 12, and also briefly reached 102.45 yen, its highest
since Dec. 22 against the Japanese currency.
"If we see a deal being signed it's going to be
euro-positive, but that's already priced in," Morgan Stanley
strategist Ian Stannard said.
Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be
agreed with Greece and approved by the euro zone, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15.
BEYOND GREECE
Investors appear keen to move on from Greece and focus on
evidence the outlook for global economic growth is improving and
on signs from the world's major central banks they will retain
easier monetary policy stances, which should support riskier
assets.
The European Central Bank's provision of nearly half a
trillion euros in low-rate long-term funds to banks in December
was helping to prop up risk appetite with a second tender,
expected to be similar in size, due at the end of the month.
The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on
Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50
billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.
The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), which tracks shares
in 45 countries, is close to posting gains of 10 percent for the
year to date and was up 0.44 percent at 327.57.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose to fresh six month highs, up 0.3 percent at 1,076.34, for a
gain of about 7.5 percent so far this year.
The optimism in financial markets was not dented when
Germany reported the steepest drop in exports for nearly three
years in December and the Bank of France said its economy would
not grow at all in the first quarter of 2012.
The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have
contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year,
but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.
"At the beginning of the year, the outlook for the German
economy has improved, with the global economy picking up pace
again and the uncertainty over the debt crisis easing,"
Commerzbank economist Ulrike Rondorf said.
Debt markets also reflected the improved risk appetite, with
safe-haven German Bunds coming under pressure although this
didn't affect Germany's ability to sell 3.3 billion euros of
fresh five-year government bonds.
The sale drew good demand despite the optimism over a Greek
deal, drawing bids for 1.8 times the amount on offer.
The impact of the ECB's efforts so far has been reflected in
the yield on two-year Italian government bonds,
which is now close to an eight-month low and has more than
halved since late November.
"Even at the longer end, the yield on 10-year debt is now
lower than on July 11, the day Italy was dragged into the euro
zone crisis," noted Nicholas Spiro, managing director of
Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Oil markets are still worried that the European debt crisis
could hit global growth and crimp demand, but a sharp and
unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories kept prices firmer.
Front-month Brent crude futures rose to six month
highs of $116.69 a barrel, marking its seventh straight day of
gains, and U.S. March crude gained over a dollar to
$99.49 a barrel.
The spot gold price briefly rose above $1,750 an ounce but
edged back to around $1,746 as a Greek debt deal could take the
shine of an asset traditionally seen as safe haven.