* Rally hit by signs euro zone may delay aid payments
* Euro zone heads for mild recession
* Equities underpinned by recovery hopes
* Chinese support for Europe supports euro
* Wall Street seen higher ahead of data
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 15 The euro dipped and a share
market rally ran out steam on Wednesday on signs euro zone
officials might delay Greece's next rescue package, while still
avoiding a disorderly default.
The single currency eased 0.3 percent, falling back below
$1.31 after EU sources said euro zone finance ministers were not
satisfied all Greece's political parties were committed to fresh
austerity measures and might withhold bailout funds until April.
European shares shed some of their gains though U.S. futures
still pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street, with the
release of January factory output and capacity utilisation
figures later in the day expected to add to signs of economic
improvement.
Riskier assets like equities had resumed their rally earlier
on Wednesday on hopes a growing flood of money from major
central banks will support growth as data showed the euro zone's
debt-laden economy headed - as expected - for a recession.
Sentiment was also supported by promises by Chinese leaders
to keep investing in euro zone debt.
The euro fell to $1.3084, retreating from a session
high of $1.3191 and well off the Feb. 9 peak of $1.3322.
Economic output in the 17-nation euro area fell a
widely-expected 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2011
compared to the previous quarter, and is likely to contract
further in the current quarter to mark its second recession in
three years.
But the French economy posted a surprise expansion in the
last quarter of 2011 and a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy,
Germany, was not quite as bad as expected.
"Activity remains close to very weak levels but at least
the (European) economy doesn't seem to be on a free-fall," said
Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.
Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit Research
noted that forward-looking indicators like surveys of purchasing
managers show that the economy is likely to stabilize or resume
moderate expansion in the first three months of 2012.
"We think that the fourth quarter of 2011 was the low point
in the euro zone business cycle."
FLOOD OF CASH
Since late December the European Central Bank has moved to
supply banks with large amounts of cheap money, the U.S. Federal
Reserve has committed to keeping rates low until 2014 and the
Bank of Japan and the Bank of England have announced further
policy easing measures to help the global economy recover.
The moves have underpinned demand for equities and helped
lift the MSCI world equity index by over nine
percent for the year to date.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European companies
was up 0.9 percent at 1,079.13 points on Wednesday while, helped
by gains in Asia, the MSCI global index was up 0.6 percent.
The gains in Asia came as central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan reiterated commitments by Premier Wen Jiabao that
China was ready to play a bigger role in solving Europe's debt
problems.
Demand for stocks and riskier currencies, however, remains
tempered by the ongoing risks from the euro zone debt crisis.
"(The euro zone) GDP figures were pretty much as expected so
there's no huge surprise there was no massive market movement,"
said Nick Beecroft, senior markets consultant at Saxo Bank.
"But they are part of what will become an important story in
the second quarter as reality starts to kick in in terms of
collapsing growth in the euro zone, which in itself hampers
efforts to improve government deficits."
In Greece, the conservative New Democracy party said its
leader, Antonis Samaras, had sent a letter to the European Union
and IMF committing himself to implementing a new austerity
package, which was a key condition to secure approval of a 130
billion euro bailout.
The euro zone ministers are next due to meet on Monday, but
Greece has said it must initiate a debt swap deal with private
sector bondholders by Friday if it is to meet a March 20 for
14.5 billion euros in debt repayments.
Meanwhile oil prices gained over $2 a barrel on Wednesday,
after Iranian state TV said Iran had stopped exports to six
European states in retaliation for European Union sanctions on
the Islamic state, adding to supply concerns.
Brent crude was up 65 cents at $118.00 a barrel,
having traded as high as $118.30 earlier in the session. U.S.
crude rose 87 cents to $101.61.