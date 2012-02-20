* Hopes high for Greek bailout deal
* China bank reserves cut supports risk assets
* Shares gain worldwide; U.S. markets closed Monday
* Oil price gains a concern; Brent crude hits 8-month high
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 20 Shares gained and the euro
hit a one-week high on Monday as China's move to beef up banking
activity supported optimism for global growth and as Greece
edged closer to securing a bailout, though rising oil prices
weighed on the recovery hopes.
Trading was subdued as euro zone ministers gathered to
discuss the Greek deal, with the closure of U.S. markets for a
holiday having the potential to exaggerate any price moves.
The finance ministers are expected to approve a second
bailout for Greece later in the day to try and draw a line under
months of uncertainty that has shaken the currency bloc,
although more work was still needed to make the numbers add up.
"Today we are aiming to finalise the decision on a new
rescue package for Greece," German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on his way into the meeting in Brussels.
The euro traded was up 0.7 percent at $1.3244, off a
one-week high of $1.3277, but mainly in reaction to China's
decision on Saturday to cut the amount of cash its banks must
hold in their reserves, with traders expecting any Greek deal to
bring only short-term gains.
"I think we will see a rally, but not a strong rally because
we've been trading this topic (Greece) for a long time," said
Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
"Even if we get a deal there are still issues about (debt)
restructuring and how the portfolio of Greek bonds at the ECB
will be dealt with."
Although a Greek deal is expected to initially help other
peripheral European bond markets, worries the restructuring
could push private bond holders further behind official lenders
when it comes to taking forced losses, limited the gains for
Spanish and Italian debt.
Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to
5.54 percent while similar Spanish 10-year government bond
yields were also lower on the day, down 11 basis
points at 5.16 percent.
The European Central Bank, which effectively capped a rise
in peripheral yields at the end of last year with its
controversial market support programme, announced it did not buy
any government bonds last week for the first time since it
restarted purchases it in early August.
CHINA LENDS A HAND
China's move to help growth in the world's second-biggest
economy formed part of a global trend towards easier monetary
policy by major central banks, aimed at supporting a fragile
economic recovery being led by the giant U.S. economy and
underpinning demand for riskier assets this year.
The latest action lifted copper and gold prices,
which rose 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively and boosted
the Australian dollar by 0.5 percent to around $1.0763.
Gold is nearly 11 percent so far this year, benefiting from
the rebound in the euro and expectations that U.S. monetary
policy will remain loose, cutting the cost of holding
non-yielding bullion. But analysts say the appeal of other
investments could keep the metal rangebound this year.
The recent flurry of central bank moves, which included a
surprise easing by the Bank of Japan on Feb. 14, have been a
major factor behind the rally in global equities over the past
two months.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.5 percent
on Monday to post gains of over nine percent this year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was at its highest level since early August, up 0.5 percent as
resource companies benefited from expectations that China's
policy action would boost demand for commodities.
On Friday in New York the S&P 500 index ended its
sixth positive week out of seven so far in 2012, lifting it near
levels not seen in more than three years. The index has risen
8.2 percent so far this year.
Emerging stocks hit six-month highs for a second straight
trading session on Monday with the MSCI emerging equities index
gaining 0.35 percent.
Riskier assets like equities may get another shot in the arm
next week when the European Central Bank offers more cheap
three-year funds to the region's banks. Polls by Reuters have
shown the ECB could lend around half a trillion euros at the
tender on Feb. 29.
But analysts point to another consequence of the flurry of
policy easing - the rising price of oil - as a growing risk to
the growth outlook.
J.P. Morgan Chase raised its 2012 price forecast for Brent
crude by $6 to $118 a barrel on supply risks and rising economic
growth. It also hiked its forecast for 2013 to $125 from $121.
Brent crude briefly rose to an eight-month high
above $121 a barrel on Monday before settling to trade around
$120, as Iran halted exports to Britain and France months ahead
of a European Union embargo.
U.S. crude oil futures rose $1.75 to $105 a barrel.
"The recent price increase has been even sharper in
recessionary Europe with Brent priced in euros close to record
levels," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"The growing headwind will both reinforce recessionary
forces and dampen any recovery."