* Euro turns lower after Greek deal
* European stocks weaken on growth worries
* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on bonds
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 21 The euro turned lower after
an initial jump and European stocks fell on Tuesday after a
long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for Greece removed
the threat of a disorderly bond default but left markets fearful
of further problems ahead.
The broad FTSEurofirst index of top European
companies was down 0.6 percent after touching seven-month highs
on Monday, although U.S. stock index futures pointed to gains
when markets reopen after the Presidents Day holiday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3220, after initially
jumping more than half a cent against the U.S. dollar, to a
two-week high of $1.3293, on relief over the Greek deal.
"The news of the Greece deal was reassuring and welcome but
not enough to take the euro out of its recent range," Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank said.
"The market will remain sceptical about implementation."
After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers finalised a
130-billion-euro ($172 billion) deal for Greece in the early
hours of Tuesday morning by forcing Athens to commit to
unpopular budget cutbacks and private bondholders to accept
deeper losses on their holdings.
While the deal averts a default by Greece next month, which
potentially could have disrupted financial markets worldwide, it
has left major doubts over the prospects for implemention given
looming elections in April and rising social unrest on the
streets of Athens.
"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where
ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on
growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high,"
analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, seen as a gauge of risk
for other peripheral euro zone nations, fell slightly on relief
that Athens had at least sealed a bailout deal, but Portugal's
debt came under pressure on fears it could be the next in line
after Greece.
"We are concerned that the Greece deal will act, via its
restructuring, as a template rather than a one-off solution, and
the market will speculate that Portugal is set to go down the
same route," McGuire said.
The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell two
basis points to 5.42 percent while 10-year Portuguese bonds
yields were little changed at 12.42 percent.
However, Spain was able to sell new short-term debt on
Tuesday at the lowest cost in over two years in the first test
of appetite for debt issued by a country at the fringes of the
euro zone since the deal for Greece was agreed.
RISK ASSET RALLY HALTED
Reaction in the share and commodity markets was also muted
after rallies in recent sessions in anticipation of the Greek
rescue deal, and as easier monetary policy stances from the
world's major central banks have boosted demand for risk assets.
"The bailout bandage is on, but it won't take much to
unravel," said David Miller, a partner at Cheviot Asset
Management.
"The lack of economic growth in peripheral Europe and
structural imbalances are slowly being mixed into the crisis."
The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.4
percent after the Greek bailout but is still over 10 percent
higher for the year to date.
"Until we can see a path to growth (in Greece), there will
be a draining away of the confidence that was coming back into
the market. People will take a defensive posture in terms of
stocks," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven
Investment Management.
The commodity-linked Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to
$1.068 after the Greek deal was sealed, and gold
inched up 0.3 percent to $1,739, after touching a one-week high
of $1,740.49.
Gold has drifted between $1,700 and $1,750 in the past two
weeks, following the ups and downs in Greece's struggle to
secure its bailout package.
Brent crude oil was steady at around $120 a barrel
though U.S. crude was slightly higher at $104.87 as potential
supply disruptions and demand from a recovering U.S. economy
supported prices.