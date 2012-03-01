* ECB cash lifts investor sentiment in Europe
* Business surveys point to stagnation in euro zone economy
* Italian and Spanish funding costs drop sharply
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 1 The latest massive cash
injection by the European Central Bank helped lift European
stocks on Thursday but the euro stayed weak amid signs growth in
the region's economy is stagnating and further U.S. monetary
easing could be on hold.
U.S. stock markets are expected to open higher with the
focus on key jobless claims and factory activity data.
The cheap ECB money gave a big boost to banks, particularly
in Italy where they benefited from a sharp fall in the country's
borrowing costs linked to the liquidity splurge.
Italian government 10-year debt yields fell to
levels not seen since last August and interest rates in other
heavily-indebted European nations, such as Spain, also declined.
However, with the prospect of strong recovery in the global
economy darkening at a time when central banks are running out
of policy options and reluctant to do more, the euro stayed in a
narrow range just above one-week lows at around $1.3332.
"Clearly the euro zone crisis is having an impact upon
global activity, and that is going to be a theme for some time
to come," said Peter Dixon global equities economist at
Commerzbank.
The euro zone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 49.0 last month from January's 48.8, and has been below
the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since July.
The weak European reading contrasted with a similar survey
in Asia which showed the region's manufacturing powerhouses
perked up in February, and signs the U.S.
economy is enjoying a very modest recovery.
Markets are expecting a key gauge of U.S. manufacturing
activity, the ISM index, due out later to show a fourth straight
monthly improvement in February.
The moderate U.S. recovery was the main reason seen for
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday to make no
mention of plans by the central bank to undertake further bond
purchases, which many in the market had been expecting, in
remarks to key political leaders.
The hints of a pause in U.S. policy easing saw equity
markets on Wall Street ease on Wednesday, a move echoed in
Asia's session despite the better factory data, sending the MSCI
world equity index down 0.2 percent.
On Thursday the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares rose 0.7 percent at 1,082.587 points, but were
still within a sideways channel that has lasted a week.
POLICY EASING HOPES FADE
The European Central Bank's second and massive 529.5 billion
euros ($708 billion) injection of money into the region's
banking system, Bernanke's remarks, and the improving economic
data from the U.S. and Asia have begun to weaken expectations
for further monetary easing.
A Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday that
concerns over high oil prices and the impact of the huge cash
boost for euro zone banks will keep European Central Bank
interest rates at 1.0 percent into next year.
Meanwhile Wednesday's injection of cash by the ECB had a big
effect on the euro zone debt market with Italian government bond
yields now closer to safe haven German government debt than they
have been since September last year.
The 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield was
around 5.0 percent on Thursday, having dipped under that level
briefly, while the two-year bond fell below two percent for the
first time since November 2010.
Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of short and medium-term
government bonds at lower yields than at previous sales as the
ECB cash boosted domestic demand for its debt.
The average yield on Spain's 2015 bond fell sharply to 2.617
percent from 3.332 percent the last time it was sold on Feb. 16.
The improved factory data from Asia and the modest recovery
in the U.S. talked about by Bernanke gave oil a lift with Brent
crude oil rising above $123 a barrel.
The front month Brent crude futures prices rose 58
cents to $123.24 a barrel, rebounding from an earlier decline to
as low as $122.49. U.S. oil was up 7 cents to $107.13.