* European shares down 1.4 pct as auto stocks fall
* Growth worries hit commodity currencies, euro
* Brent oil volatile around $123 a barrel
* U.S. stocks poised to open lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 6 European shares hit a
one-week low and the euro fell as riskier assets bore the brunt
of fears that the global growth outlook is darkening and that
Greece may not be able to complete a major debt restructuring
deal.
These concerns look set to spread to U.S. stocks, with major
indices poised to open lower despite more positive data on the
giant American economy on Monday and hopes that this week's
nonfarm payrolls report for February will show a rise in new
jobs.
"The market has become sanguine about the U.S. recovery
prospects and if the jobs data on Friday is bad then there will
be a rush for the door," said Nick Beecroft, senior markets
consultant at Saxo Bank.
China's lowering of its economic growth target and data
pointing to Europe possibly slipping back into recession have
slowly eroded the optimism on global markets generated by the
European Central Bank's huge injection of loans to banks since
December.
"We've had the ECB bathe us in this warm glow of liquidity
but politically there is a lot more to be done, and there is
still a risk that tensions could rise again into the spring and
summer," said Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley.
The possibility of Europe falling into recession was
highlighted on Tuesday when statistics agency Eurostat said
economic euro zone output fell by 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011, compared to the previous three months.
Leading indicators for the current quarter have signaled
further weakness since the start of the year.
There are also signs the growth worries are spreading to the
corporate sector, with shares of major car makers dragging the
FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares down 1.4
percent at 1,065.17 points, its lowest level in over a week.
"The economic climate is not what we thought it would be,
and we need to adjust to the new economic realities," General
Motors vice president of corporate strategy Stephen Girsky said
at an industry gathering in Geneva.
The Dow Jones STOXX Autos index, was down 2.6
percent, led by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
after it announced a planned 1 billion euro capital raising
would involve a deep share price discount.
GREECE AGAIN
Fears have also begun to rise again over whether Greece
will successfully complete a private sector debt swap by late
Thursday to release a 130 billion euro second bailout and meet
bond repayments due by March 20 which would avoid a messy
default.
Any disorderly Greek default would probably leave Italy and
Spain needing outside help to stop contagion spreading and cause
more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the euro
zone, the group representing private bond holders warned in a
document seen by Reuters.
"This week will determine the success or otherwise of the
largest sovereign bond restructuring in history," said Bill
O'Neill, chief investment officer for EMEA at Merrill Lynch
Wealth Management.
The euro was hobbled by all the uncertainty over the
Greek bond swap and fell to $1.3125, its weakest since Feb. 17.
SAFE HAVENS SOUGHT
The growing worries over the Greek debt swap drove demand
for safe-haven German government bonds and hit peripheral euro
area debt. Without the additional rescue funds agreed by euro
zone finance ministers on Feb. 21, Greece will be unable to make
billions of euros of bond payments falling due this month.
The front-month German Bund futures contract rose
37 ticks from the previous close to 140.20, after setting a
record high of 140.39 during the day on Monday.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose back above
the 5 percent barrier, climbing 8 basis points to 5.07 percent.
The Italian equivalent rose six basis points to
hit 5.0 percent, continuing to fare better than Spain.
"The market is really now looking at, on one side, what will
happen to Greece, and on the other, the details of the next
macro data releases to get an idea of growth in the second half
of this year," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING.
DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR RISK ASSETS
China's weaker growth outlook saw stocks there and in Japan
fall for a second day and triggered weakness in Australian
resource shares, sending the MSCI world equity index
down 0.8 percent to 327.15.
In oil markets Brent crude traded around $123 in a volatile
market as fears of a disruption to supplies from the Middle East
battled with the prospect of demand falls from slowing economies
in China and Europe.
Front-month Brent crude fell 60 cents $123.20 a
barrel at one point after climbing to a day's high of $124.39.
U.S. April crude fell 50 cents to $106.22.
The commodity-linked Australian dollar slipped 0.5 percent
to $1.0621, as the nation's central bank held its cash
rate steady at 4.25 percent for a second month, but left the
door open for an easing should the economy materially.
The New Zealand dollar also hit a near 6-week low
of US$0.8122, down 1 percent on the day.