* Euro, shares stage modest recovery

* Safe haven assets still in demand

* No problems with debt sales by Spain and Holland

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, April 24 European shares and the single currency recovered slightly on Tuesday after government debt auctions saw good demand but the growing economic slump in the euro zone and resistance to austerity kept safe-haven German bonds near record lows.

Concerns about Europe's debt crisis were also expected to limit gains in U.S. stock markets although stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open.

The sudden collapse of the Dutch government as it tried to cut its budget, a rise in the vote for populist parties in the French election and business outlook data indicating Europe's recession has months to run have shifted sentiment this week.

"Institutional investors are finding it quite difficult making a decision on where to invest in Europe right now," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The euro, which had its worst day in a week on Monday, gained about 0.1 percent to $1.3170, but remains off the two-week high of $1.3225 seen on Friday.

Spanish and Italian bond auctions were well covered but their borrowing costs rose again, showing political uncertainty was still uppermost in investors' minds.

Europe's bailout fund will issue its first seven-year bond on Tuesday, testing whether worries over The Netherlands and France, two of its core backers, will hurt demand.

Analysts are becoming increasingly fearful about future capital flows into the euro area given the bleaker growth outlook and a view that the European Central Bank may be less inclined to contemplate further monetary easing measures.

"Cross-border flows have been favourable for the euro but we are sceptical that the composition of these supportive flows for the euro can persist indefinitely," noted Derek Halpenny, European head of global currency research at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

DEBT IN FOCUS

The growing anger over EU-enforced austerity has put the spotlight back on the government debt market after German bond yields touched new lows on Monday and Spanish debt, an indicator of sentiment toward peripheral euro zone countries, rose back above six percent.

Ten-year German yields were two basis points higher at 1.6 percent on Tuesday, not far from the all-time low of 1.549 percent, while 10-year Spanish yields dipped back to around 5.95 percent.

A widely-watched auction of fresh debt by the Dutch government went off smoothly even though ratings agency Moody's had warned the country's AAA rating could be at risk if the there was any weakening in the commitment to fiscal discipline from the political turmoil there.

The Netherlands sold two billion euros ($2.6 billion)of two- and 25-year government bonds at yields in line with existing market levels.

"By no means a disaster given we've seen the biggest upheaval ahead of a Dutch bond sale for many years," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist for Rabobank in London.

Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly doubled at an auction of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills but demand for the paper was solid, while Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell two-year, zero-coupon bonds at a 3.44 billion euro auction.

The European Financial Stability Fund will play it safe with generous pricing indicator at its auction later on Tuesday.

"They obviously don't want to mess this one up," said a banker away from the deal. "They must have decided it's better to be on the safe side."

European shares enjoyed a slightly more positive day with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European companies rising 0.6 percent to 1,028.11, but this comes after a drop of 2.3 percent to a three-month low on Monday.

A short-term investment focus of many players was likely to see equities resume their falls if political worries resurface.

"Divining the day-to-day moves is more akin to ... witchcraft than investment since many market participants operate short-term survival strategies when faced with political uncertainties they find hard to analyse," said Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion pound ($1.77 billion) investment trust.

Global shares as measured by the MSCI world equity index were up 0.3 percent at 322.21 despite falls on Wall Street and in Asian markets caused by the increased tensions over Europe.

Earlier Australian shares bucked the weaker trend in Asia, rising as much as 0.5 percent after a lower-than-expected inflation reading set the stage for an interest rate cut next week.

FED AWAITED

Attention is also beginning to shift to the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled to kick off later which is expected to adopt a wait-and-see approach to policy.

However, the committee's comments will be put under scrutiny for on possible quantitative easing measures there.

Morgan Stanley's Stannard said recent U.S. data has supported hopes of an easier stance towards policy by the U.S. central bank though was too soon to expect any change.

Any hints of future easing could impact gold prices which were inching lower on Tuesday. Spot gold was steady to $1,643.10 an ounce.

In addition to the Fed meeting oil markets are waiting for the American Petroleum Institute (API) to release its report on U.S. crude stockpile's later on Tuesday.

Brent crude was subdued below $119 <LCOc1 > on Tuesday due weak demand and the delicate state of the euro zone economy.