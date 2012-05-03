* Focus on ECB and any hints of policy shift
* European shares rise 0.5 percent, U.S. stocks set to gain
* German bond futures ease after successful Spanish debt
sale
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 3 European shares rose and the euro
slipped on Thursday as markets waited to see if the euro zone's
worsening economic outlook would prompt the region's central
bank to open the door to further stimulus measures after it left
interest rates on hold.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a higher start on
Wall Street but weekly jobless claims data due before the market
opening will steer direction. The market will then turn to
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
Attention in the markets was on President Mario Draghi's
news conference at 1230 GMT when he is likely to resist calls to
restart the bank's bond-buying programme.
Before Draghi's comments, equity markets stayed focused on
corporate earnings with solid results from French bank Societe
Generale and some big telecom companies lifting the
FTSEurofirst 300 index FTEU3> of top European shares 0.9
percent to 1,053.33 points.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.15
percent to 328.70 after Asian markets largely fell in response
to Wednesday's U.S. data showing softness in private sector
employment.
GLOBAL GROWTH FEARS
Signs that the global economic recovery is being threatened
in the United States and a deepening recession in Europe have
thrust the spotlight back on to central bank policy.
European financial markets want the ECB to step up its
efforts to fight the crisis as they have little faith in the
region's governments to overcome deep divisions to tackle the
slowing growth which threatens to worsen the debt crisis.
While fears of a U.S. slowdown in the second half of the
year have raised expectations the Federal Reserve will consider
more quantitative easing at its next meeting in June, especially
if Friday's U.S. jobs report is weak.
Uncertainty over the next move by the central banks has left
the euro caught in a tight range against the dollar.
"With the ECB policy meeting there's some speculation there
could be a more dovish tone, but it's very debatable how the
euro should react. Dovish is generally associated with a weaker
currency ... but it might support investor confidence," said
Jane Foley, currency analyst at Rabobank.
SPAIN SELLS
Earlier, Spain's Treasury successfully sold 2.5 billion
euros of new in 3- and 5-year bonds but borrowing costs jumped
from previous auctions, as investors demanded a higher premium
for holding the recession-hit country's debt.
Spanish government bonds showed little reaction to the
outcome but underlying selling pressure in the market was
unlikely to go away until the economic picture brightens.
"It's a pretty mixed backdrop, hence ongoing worries about
the fiscal position of Spain will persist but I don't think it's
a sufficiently weak auction to push (safe-haven German) Bund
yields to new lows," said Nick Stamenkovic, a fixed income
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2.8 basis
points lower at 5.84 percent, little changed from levels seen
before the auction. (nL5E8G36PN)
German Bund futures were 14 basis points lower at
141.59 after the auction, below a record high of 141.83.
Two-year German yields, remained close to record
lows below 0.1 percent.
France also sold new 10-year debt at slightly lower yields,
suggesting markets were becoming more open to the possibility of
presidential election favourite Francois Hollande being less
fiscally disciplined than incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.
U.S. PAYROLLS KEY
Commodity markets have struggled to find direction before
the U.S. jobs figures as generally improving economic data from
the United States had been offsetting fears over the impact of a
slowdown in China.
"Risk markets are overall very cautious ahead of this
nonfarm payrolls data, that's why we're seeing reduced volumes
and a few bets being taken off the table," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Brent crude for June delivery fell 55 cents to
$117.65 per barrel, and U.S. crude eased 50 cents to
above $104.72 a barrel
Copper fell 0.4 percent to below $8,750 a tonne and
gold, which in recent months has lost its safe-haven
appeal and mostly tracked the performance of riskier assets, was
steady at around $1,644 an ounce.