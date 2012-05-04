* European shares fall as US jobs data eyed
* Figures may sharpen unease over US economy
* Brent crude heads for biggest weekly loss this year
* Currencies, bonds flat ahead of payrolls
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, May 4 European shares lost ground on
Friday and Brent crude dipped towards its steepest weekly fall
this year, before a reading on the U.S. jobs market that could
sharpen concerns about the health of the world's biggest
economy.
Investors also kept a wary eye on weekend elections in
France and Greece, amid signs that Europe's recession could last
longer than feared.
The voting is likely to provide a litmus test of popular
tolerance for further austerity, a day after the European
Central Bank ended near-term hopes of more policy easing to
boost the ailing euro zone economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.7 percent by 0825 GMT, after losing ground late the
previous day, with bank shares weaker after results from BNP
Paribas focused attention on European lenders' efforts
to weather the region's debt crisis.
The euro zone's services sector shriveled at a much faster
rate in April than initially thought, a PMI business survey
showed on Friday, suggesting the bloc's recession could extend
through to mid-year.
Expectations for U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at 1230
GMT, have been scaled back this week. A Reuters consensus
forecast suggests the economy added 170,000 jobs in April, up
from March's 120,000.
But a recent run of data showing tepid growth in the U.S.
services sector and a slowdown in private sector hiring raised
concerns the recovery that drove equity markets higher in early
2012 is stalling, and some traders are now positioning for
between 125,000 and 150,000.
"The whispers on Wall Street hint it will be a disappointing
result," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.
Last month, the data came well below estimates, sparking
fears of a growth slowdown, and another disappointing result
this time is seen likely to put the dollar under pressure,
dealers said.
The euro dipped 0.15 percent against the dollar to $1.3129
following the weak PMI reading, but stayed above a
two-week low of $1.3095 which it hit on Thursday before ECB
chief Mario Draghi said any growth initiatives would have to
come from governments rather than the central bank.
ELECTION WEEKEND
In France, the country's top bank BNP said it had almost
wrapped up its plan to sell assets and cut debt to strengthen
its financial firepower, after first-quarter profits were
boosted by the sale of shares in Klepierre.
But its shares fell 0.5 percent by 0845 GMT as markets
focused on efforts by the industry to meet tougher incoming
lending rules in a slowing European economy.
"I thought the results were good ... Despite this, the
negative reaction suggests still the environment of doubts over
bank stocks, particularly in France, where investors seem to
want to wait it out until the presidential elections are over,"
said Yohan Salleron, fund manager at Mandarine Gestion.
Bond markets were little changed, with front-month German
Bund futures down 0.06 at 141.65.
The yield on French 10-year bonds debt also held steady, as
did its premium over German benchmark debt, with markets
anticipating Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande will tone
done rhetoric on possible fiscal easing should he, as expected,
beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday's run-off vote for the
presidency.
"France is probably in the price, that Hollande is going to
win," said one trader. "Greece is probably the more dangerous
one in a way if you get some sort of anti-European
(government)."
In Greece, failure by the two main Greek parties to secure a
comfortable majority in Sunday's elections could put pressure on
struggling debt euro zone peripheral debt markets.
"If Greece's coalition doesn't get enough members of
parliament then definitely there will be underperformance by the
periphery," Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos
said. "The market reaction will be more evident on the
periphery, with Spain and Italy hit the hardest."
Global economic concerns left Brent crude poised for
its steepest weekly fall in months, and the oil benchmark fell
46 cents to $115.68 a barrel by 0743 GMT.
Brent is poised to fall 3 percent this week, its steepest
slide since the week ended Dec. 18, while U.S. oil is set to
drop more than 2 percent, its biggest weekly decline in a month.