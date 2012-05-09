* Euro edges down to near 15-week lows below $1.30
* European shares dip as Spanish banks fall
* Oil down for a sixth straight session
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 9 The euro neared a three-month low
and safe-haven German bonds and the Japanese yen rose on
Wednesday as political disarray in Greece and the rising costs
of fixing Spain's banks fueled fears the euro zone debt crisis
would take a sharp turn for the worse.
The concerns over Europe added to worries about the impact
of softer growth in the U.S. on the global economy to push down
European shares. Wall Street was also poised to open lower,
oil prices were down for a sixth straight session and the
commodity-linked Australian dollar hit new lows.
Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed back above 6 percent - a
point away from levels deemed unsustainable - and investors kept
a wary eye on Athens, where efforts to form a government were
expected to fail, putting its bailout deal in doubt and raising
the possibility of Greece being forced out of the euro.
"The sensitivity to political developments in Greece is
largely a reflection that the probability of Greece exiting the
euro, posing a significant threat to global financial stability,
has increased," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2970, closing in on a
three-month low near $1.2955 touched on Monday below the $1.30
to $1.35 range it has traded within for most of the year.
"We still think the euro will head lower with $1.2950 the
level to break in the near-term," said Lauren Rosborough, senior
FX strategist at Societe Generale, who have a medium-term target
of $1.2500.
The Japanese currency was a big beneficiary of the weaker
euro, climbing to a two-and-a-half month high versus the dollar
of 79.61 yen as investors sought safety.
The dollar itself remained supported against a basket of
currencies by its own status as a safe haven, with the dollar
index up 0.2 percent at 79.943.
Some analysts argued fears of a Greek exit from the euro
were overblown.
Credit Suisse said while the probability of Greece leaving
the euro had risen, the massive implications the move would have
for the major nations within the 17-member currency bloc still
made it unlikely.
"We now put a 15 percent probability of Greece leaving the
euro, up from a previous estimate of 5 percent," the bank's
equity strategists said in a note.
The key reason this probability remained low was that 70
percent of the country's debt was owned by the official sector,
which includes the IMF, the European Central Bank and the EU.
"If Greece left the Euro-area, then the default on sovereign
debt would be worse than that if it stayed in the euro-area."
SPANISH BANK DRAIN
Added to the fears over Greece were worries about the cost
of cleaning up the Spanish banking system after financial
sources told Reuters the government would demand its banks raise
around a further 35 billion euros ($45.48 billion) in provisions
against loans in their property portfolios.
The government and the banks in Spain are belatedly
recognising a multi-billion funding gap in the financial system
linked to a 2008 property crash that has heightened fears the
country may need an international bailout.
The impact of the cash demand on Spanish banks sent the main
euro zone bank index down 3.3 percent, dragging down the
FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares by 1
percent to 1,007.80 points.
While the escalation in concerns about the euro zone and its
potential to be a further drag of global growth pushed the MSCI
world equity index down 0.6 percent to 315.79
and near lows last seen in February.
GERMAN DEBT GAINS
In the debt markets the fragility of Spain's banking system
saw Spanish 10-year government bond yields climb
16 basis points to 6.03 percent, and above the 6 percent mark
that could see the rise in yields accelerate if the break is
sustained.
The cost of insuring Spain's debt against default also rose
19 basis points to 512 basis points.
And with investors fleeing the peripheral euro zone debt
markets the German debt market, already offering ultra-low
yields, posted new records.
The key 10-year German government bond set a record low
yield of 1.524 percent and the German Bund futures
contract hit an all-time high of 142.75.
The government was able to capitalise on the safe haven
demand by selling old four billion euros ($5.2 billion) of new
five-year bonds with a record low coupon of 0.5 percent
.
News that exports and imports rose to record monthly levels
in March was another signal that Europe's largest economy is
fending off the euro zone debt crisis far better than others.
In commodity markets Brent crude slipped towards $112 a
barrel, on track for its longest losing streak in almost two
years and U.S. crude was at $96.35, down 66 cents.
The commodity-linked Australian dollar also fell 0.5 percent
to $1.0066, having touched a low of $1.0052 at one
point, the lowest level in more than four months. The New
Zealand dollar also touched a 4-month low at $0.7842.
The price of gold fell for a third day, touching a
four-month low and all but wiping out its gains for the year.
"With deflation becoming more of a risk in some parts of the
world, like Europe, and the Fed less inclined to do another
round of QE3, the inflation hedge argument isn't as strong as it
was a couple of months ago," said James Shugg, senior economist
at Westpac.