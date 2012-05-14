* European shares fall 1.9 percent, led by banks
* Euro near its lowest in level in four months
* German Bunds gain from safe haven demand
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 14 Uncertainty over the impact of a
potential Greek exit from the euro drove a rush to safety by
investors on Monday, sending the single currency and European
shares down to near four-month lows.
China's decision to loosen monetary policy at the weekend
also added to fears that the global economy is suffering as the
crisis worsens, sending oil, copper and gold down. U.S. stock
index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall St.
"The probability of a euro exit (by Greece) has risen in the
past few hours," said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard
Chartered Bank. "Fragility elsewhere in the euro area means that
contagion from a Greek exit could be damaging."
Greece's political landscape has been in disarray since an
inconclusive election on May 6 left parliament divided between
supporters and opponents of a 130 billion euro ($168.3 billion)
EU/IMF bailout, with neither side able to form a government.
Renewed worries about Spain's beleaguered banking system,
after Madrid's latest clean-up efforts failed to allay investor
concerns, added to the problems facing the euro area.
This list grew on Sunday when German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservative party suffered a crushing defeat in an
election in Germany's most populous state.
If Greek political leaders cannot agree on a coalition, a
fresh election is likely next month, which opinion polls have
shown will favour anti-austerity, left-wing parties who do not
plan to adhere to Greece's bailout conditions.
Any outcome that threatens the bailout deal makes a default
on its debt and an exit from the euro more likely, which has
huge implications for the official holders of Greek sovereign
debt, which include the IMF, the European Union (EU) and the
European Central Bank (ECB).
"It looks increasingly likely Greece will have to leave.
This is what is going to blight the markets for the next few
weeks," said Neil Mellor, FX strategist at Bank of New York
Mellon.
RISKIER DEBT
In the debt markets the Greek impasse and worries about
Spain's banking sector sent bond yields and default insurance
rates up across the board for riskier euro zone sovereign debt
such as Spain, Italy and Ireland.
Spain was able to sell 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) sale
of short term debt into the weaker market but borrowing costs
rose to just under three percent, meaning it now pays twice as
much for 12 month money as Germany pays for 10 years.
Spanish 10-year bond yields meanwhile jumped
29 basis points to 6.32 percent and the cost of insuring Spanish
bonds against default hit an all-time high.
Equivalent Italian yields were 25 bps higher
at 5.94 percent. Italy sold 3.5 billion of three-year bonds but
its borrowing costs rose to highs of 3.91 percent.
Safe-haven German bonds and the U.S. dollar gained from the
drive for safety, with the June German Bund future in
uncharted territory at 143.64, having jumped 87 ticks.
U.S. Treasuries were also rallying sharply, pushing
benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest levels since early
October at 1.786 percent.
Weakness across peripheral debt markets adds to pressure on
the region's finance ministers to come up with a solution to
Greece's difficulties in a meeting later in Brussels. They will
also need to address growing calls for more pro-growth policies
across the currency bloc.
Markets have begun to focus on an apparent split between the
European Central Bank (ECB) and political officials, especially
when it comes to how to handle a euro exit by Greece.
"While most politicians argue for Greece staying within the
euro, ECB officials seem to be laying the case for Greece
exiting EMU," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.
The split is piling pressure on the euro, which fell to
$1.2861, its lowest level since Jan. 23. It has lost 2.7 percent
so far this month and 0.8 percent in April.
"It feels like we are coming to some sort of denouement, it
looks increasingly likely Greece will have to leave. This is
what is going to blight the markets for the next few weeks,"
said Neil Mellor, FX strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
GLOBAL GROWTH FEARS
The dollar meanwhile has risen 0.3 percent against a basket
of major currencies to 80.51, helping send the Australian
currency, often a barometer for global growth, down to
US$0.9979, its lowest level since December.
China's decision on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks
must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move, only
served to fuel fears that the global economic outlook was likely
to get worse.
The move, triggered by last week's lacklustre industrial
output data from the world's second-largest economy, added to
pressure on Asian share markets and commodities.
The MSCI's broad world equity index was down
0.8 percent after falling 2 percent last week, while MSCI's main
emerging market index was down 1.25 percent.
In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top
European shares hit a four-month low, losing as much as 2.1
percent to be around 1,001.47, led by a fall of 3.1 percent in
euro zone banks. The Eurofirst 300 index is now only
showing gains of 0.15 percent for the whole year.
The combination of political uncertainty and a slowing
Chinese economy drove Brent crude below $111 a barrel to
$110.43. U.S. crude fell more than a $2.15 to $93.98 a
barrel, its lowest price since Dec. 19.
Gold, which has moved in tandem with riskier assets
this year, did attract some interest from bargain hunters, but
ultimately succumbed to the mounting worries abut the euro zone
to hit $1,559.81 an ounce its lowest level in 4-1/2 months.
"I think for as long as the crisis in Europe drags on, it's
going to keep sentiment broadly in check," said Nick Trevethan,
a senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank.