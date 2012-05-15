* Euro bounces off four-month lows as German growth
strengthens
* European stocks choppy, vulnerable to political
developments
* Greek euro exit fears support safe haven assets
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 15 European shares edged higher and
the euro held above a four-month low on Tuesday after Europe's
biggest economy reported strong growth, but fears about the
impact of the region's crisis on the global outlook kept demand
for safe-haven assets strong.
U.S. stock index futures also signaled that Wall St will
probably open higher, although April retail sales and inflation
data due later could add to concern about the recovery in the
world's largest economy after more signs of slower growth in
China.
"What we term the elephant in the room is global growth. If
we see U.S. and China growth deteriorating it becomes a lot more
painful for Europe," said Gary Baker, head of European equities
strategy for BofA Merrill Lynch.
Germany kept hopes for growth alive when it reported that
strong exports had helped its economy grow 0.5 percent in the
first three months of the year, ahead of market forecasts.
Germany's performance offset zero growth in France and
recession in Italy and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro
zone economy stagnating but not in recession.
"Germany is leading the bloc, but this doesn't mean we will
have a strong rebound. Austerity is not going away and southern
European economies are really struggling," said Mads Koefoed, a
senior economist at Saxo Bank.
The German growth number gave a solid boost to the euro,
lifting it 0.25 percent to $1.2857 and away from four-month lows
of $1.2814 struck earlier in the day.
But share markets were more circumspect with worries about a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone pushing the FTSE
Eurofirst index of top European shares down 0.1 percent
to 1,002 points, although away from the lowest level since
December 2011 of 998.62 points on Monday.
The Greek fears, combined with the signs of a slowdown in
China, also kept world share markets under pressure, with the
MSCI world equity index down 0.1 percent at
309.93.
GERMAN OUTLOOK CLOUDED
Some of the optimism from the German GDP data was dispelled
after a business survey by the ZEW Institute taken in the first
two weeks of May showed a big dip in sentiment since the latest
bout of political instability in Greece and the renewed concerns
about Spain and Italy's banking systems.
Analyst Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank said the ZEW
survey showed Germany would probably cool off in the middle of
the second quarter. "If Europe manages to get a grip on its
problems, however, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande can renew the Franco-German
crisis management, then trust could quickly return," he added.
Merkel and Hollande were due to hold their first meeting
since the Socialist's victory in the French election later in
Berlin with expectations high in the markets that some policy
response to the current crisis will be forthcoming.
"Risk appetite is subdued but there is no panic because of
expectation that there will be a policy safety net that will be
rolled out if the situation so requires," said Baker at BofA
Merrill Lynch.
Finance ministers from the 27-member European Union were
also meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to strengthen region's
banking system, a day after Moody's announced a sweeping
downgrade of 26 Italian banks.
Meanwhile in the debt markets investors gained some relief
when a Greek government official said the country will repay 430
million euros in maturing bonds, which were not included in its
recent debt restructuring.
That news and the German data saw June Bund futures
ease 26 ticks to 143.14, after the contract set a new high of
143.69 the previous day. Ten-year bond yields were
2.4 basis points higher at 1.48 percent, and above the all-time
lows of 1.434 percent.
But markets are awaiting signs of a break in the political
deadlock that has followed inconclusive elections nine days ago
which is behind speculation that Greece's days in the euro zone
are numbered.
Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand
aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away
from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal
and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.
The debt markets have begun to price in the risk of a
break-up of the euro zone, with fears that the chaos in Greece
will drag down larger countries such as Spain and Italy.
But after sharp rises in Italian and Spanish bond yields on
Monday, yields on the two countries' 10-year benchmark bonds
were broadly steady on Tuesday at 5.89 percent for Italy
and 6.26 percent for Spain.
Market participants were also keeping a close watch for any
signs the European Central Bank may resume its bond-buying
programme, should any of the debt come under further pressure.
Commodity prices remained under downward pressure,
reflecting growing risk aversion due to the euro zone crisis and
fears of lower demand if global growth stalls as a result.
U.S. crude dropped 22 cents to $94.56 a barrel, after
Monday's fall to $93.65, the weakest intraday price since Dec.
19. However Brent crude recovered from earlier losses,
rising by 30 cents to $111.87 a barrel after sliding to $110.04
on Monday, its lowest intraday price since Jan. 25.
Gold edged back towards $1,560 an ounce in Europe on
Tuesday, helped by some demand for bullion from jewelers in top
consumer India and also southeast Asia.