* European shares fall over 1.0 pct to fresh 2012 lows
* Euro dips to fresh four-month lows below $1.27
* Concerns focused on turmoil in Greece, Spanish banks
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 17 The euro slipped to near
four-month lows and European shares extended their losing streak
on Thursday, as investors avoided riskier assets due to the
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to
other stressed euro zone economies.
Worries about the health of Spain's banks also resurfaced
after a report that customers at Bankia had withdrawn
more than 1 billion euros from their accounts in the past week,
though the Spanish government said there had been no exit of
deposits from the lender.
The report followed suggestions that customers of Greek
banks were moving funds in anticipation of its exit from the
euro, adding to anxiety among investors about the lack of a firm
plan to deal with the region's worsening crisis.
"It's not Greece leaving the euro that is the major issue,
it's the domino effect," said John Bearman, chief investment
officer at UK-based Thomas Miller Investment, which manages
roughly 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) worth of assets.
U.S. stock index futures were little changed following four
days of losses on the S&P 500, with trading once more expected
to be dictated by developments in Europe.
However, a surprisingly strong first-quarter performance by
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, and the minutes from
the last U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking meeting showing it
stood ready to do more to support the economy, soothed some of
the negative sentiment outside Europe.
"In aggregate, global growth indicators have continued to
improve and there have been some positive developments amid the
gloom," Trevor Greetham, asset allocation director at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, said.
But the contagion fears in Europe and jitters over political
turmoil in Athens, where politicians rejecting harsh austerity
measures are likely to win June 17 elections, have kept riskier
assets under pressure.
The euro was down around 0.1 percent, but holding just under
the $1.27 level and not far from a four-month low of
$1.2681 hit on Wednesday.
The single currency has already shed 3.9 percent in May,
coming close to its 2012 trough of $1.2624 reached in
mid-January.
A move by the European Central Bank to stop providing
liquidity to some Greek banks, which are severely
under-capitalised, only added to the pressure.
While a warning from the new French government that it will
not ratify the European pact on fiscal discipline unless it is
amended to include ambitious commitments to promote economic
growth, underscored the spilt a the heart of Europe over how to
deal with the debt crisis.
SPAIN IN THE FRAME
Adding to the spreading sense of crisis, Spain's medium-term
borrowing costs rose sharply to around 5 percent in an auction
of three- and four-year bonds, reflecting renewed concern over
Spanish banks and the worsening outlook for its economy.
"The auction was well covered, however yields sky-rocketed
... How long Spain can continue to pay such high interest is yet
to be seen," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari (UK).
Benchmark Spanish 10-year bond yields had risen past the key
6 percent mark at the start of the week as contagion fears
spread from Greece, and moved up after the debt auction to be
quoted around 6.39 percent.
Global shares, as measured by MSCI's world equity index
, slipped 0.25 percent to 303.95 points a
weakness in European markets more than offset a modest recovery
in Asia, which had posted its biggest one-day drop in six months
on Wednesday.
MSCI's emerging markets index also dipped 0.1 percent
, with Europe's problems offsetting a 1.4 percent rise
in China which makes up almost a fifth of the index.
The pan-European FTSE 300 index was down 1.25
percent at 980.25 points by mid session and back to levels last
seen in December 2011.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell 2.4 percent to its
lowest level since mid-2003, as shares in Bankia slumped after
the report of deposit outflows.
A rebound in the dollar as investors sought safety from the
turmoil in Europe was putting commodities under pressure, but
the steadier tone in the euro on Thursday helped a small
recovery.
Gold rose about 1 percent to $1,547.86 an ounce as
bargain-hunting emerged after prices tumbled to a 4-1/2 month
low in the previous session.
Brent crude however slipped to a near four-month low under
$110, edging down 4 cents to $109.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude
was up 26 cents to $93.07.