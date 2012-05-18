* Euro zone crisis fears intensify flight to safety
* German bond yield set record lows
* European shares fall 0.9 pct, on track for big weekly loss
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 18 German government bond yields hit
record lows on Friday, the U.S. dollar rose and shares fell as
the escalating bank crisis in Spain, a ratings downgrade for
Greece and sluggish U.S. data spurred investor demand for
safe-haven assets.
Across the board, riskier assets from commodities such as
gold and oil and currencies - like the euro and the Australian
dollar - were all heading for big weekly losses.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.9 percent at
972.64, falling for a fifth straight day and taking its weekly
loss so far to 4.9 percent.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields hit a
record low of 1.396 percent and two-year yields
also fell to their lowest-ever level at 0.028 percent.
"European markets are still in a very fatalistic mood
because of Greece and possible contagion," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
"My view is that it is very likely that the ECB will step in
before the situation spirals out of control, which will support
the markets."
The safe-haven dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies to hit a four-month high of 81.758, while the
euro marked a four-month low around $1.2655.
The latest selloff of riskier assets comes after Moody's cut
the long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks, Fitch
downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory and the United
States reported an unexpected contraction in regional factory
activity.,
MSCI's world equity index was down 0.75
percent to 299.38 and has given up all its gains for the year
following heavy losses this week in U.S. equities and emerging
markets, as worries rise over the impact of the euro zone crisis
on global growth.