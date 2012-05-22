* Equities rise on EU talk, China spending report
* But scepticism over a deal keeps the euro under pressure
* German bund futures ease as traders pocket profits
LONDON, May 22 World shares gained for a second
day on Tuesday as speculation grew that European leaders would
agree on fresh action to tackle the region's debt crisis at an
informal meeting later this week, and on reports China plans
measures to boost sagging growth.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 0.6 percent at 980.84 points, extending a recovery from
five-month lows hit on Monday, with miners such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton leading the gains.
Key U.S. stock market indexes were also expected to open
higher and could get a boost if existing home sales data, due
at 1400 GMT, confirms signs of a recovery in the housing market.
MSCI's global equity index was up 0.4
percent to 302.52 for a gain of about 1.5 percent from lows hit
last week, when investors, responding to talk of a possible exit
by Greece from the euro zone, shunned riskier assets.
The selloff has increased the pressure on European Union
leaders to come up with some new measures to ease the crisis and
stimulate growth at a dinner on Wednesday, but there is plenty
of scepticism that any deal will be reached.
"I doubt any news out of the meeting tomorrow will be able
to create a positive environment," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
"Even if the political leaders were to pull an agreement out
of the hat we need something that's going to take immediate
effect."
The euro was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at around
$1.2760, though moves were limited by the large number of
speculators holding short positions in the single currency.
Any progress at Wednesday's EU leaders meeting has the
potential to force heavy losses on these investors but the
prospect of a disappointing outcome is high, while the crisis in
Greece and worries about the solvency of Spanish banks linger.
France's new President Francois Hollande is expected to use
the EU meeting to push for the issuance of euro zone bonds,
underwritten by all member states, to help struggling countries
in the 17-member currency bloc.
However, Germany's long-standing opposition to this idea
without closer European Union integration is not expected to
change.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) has added its weight to calls for European
leaders to at least ease the pace of the German-led austerity
measures, which are crippling growth across the region.
"The risk is increasing of a vicious circle, involving high
and rising sovereign indebtedness, weak banking systems,
excessive fiscal consolidation and lower growth," said Pier
Carlo Padoan, the OECD's chief economist.
In its twice-yearly economic outlook released on Tuesday,
the OECD forecast that global growth would ease to 3.4 percent
this year from 3.6 percent in 2011, with the euro zone crisis
the main risk to achieving this target.
Meanwhile the dollar has gained about 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies, boosted partly by a fall in the yen
after the Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about
its high level of public debt.
DEBT RESPITE
Talk that some form of EU action could emerge did ease
tensions in the European debt markets, with Spanish and Italian
government bond yields falling, and investors using the
opportunity to pocket profits in German government bonds.
The German June Bund future was 15 ticks down at
143.35 with German 10-year yields up 3 basis
points at 1.46 percent.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell
10 basis points to 6.19 percent, while equivalent Italian yields
fell 12 basis points to 5.82 percents but Irish
and Portuguese yields rose.
The fall in Spanish bond yields came despite another rise in
Spain's short-term borrowing costs at an auction on Tuesday, and
after a leading bank group warned the country's banking sector
could need another 76 billion euros ($97 billion) to cover loan
losses as the economy in Spain worsens.
Debt traders also questioned whether the improved tone in
the market would last.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision but unfortunately this won't happen," said Matteo
Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
CHINESE BOOST
The Chinese government gave some support to investor
sentiment by hinting it is preparing measures to boost sagging
growth in the world's second largest economy.
The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday the government
plans to speed up approval of infrastructure construction
projects to improve the economy. The report followed pro-growth
comments from Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday.
The slowdown in China's economy has weighed on the
commodities market, particularly since dismal economic data for
April suggested the economy was heading for a sixth straight
quarter of slowing growth.
Copper, which fell to a four-month low below $7,500
a tonne last week, touched a week-high of $7,816 a tonne on
Tuesday, before erasing some of these gains when the dollar
began rising, to fall to about $7,712 a tonne.
Brent crude, which had earlier risen to over $109 a
barrel, reversed course on signs of a deal with Iran to boost
its cooperation over investigating its nuclear programme.
Major powers meet in Iran on Wednesday to discuss its
nuclear programme after the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously
approved a package of economic sanctions on the country's oil
sector.