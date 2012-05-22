* Equities rise on speculation meeting to tackle debt crisis
* Skepticism over any deal pressures euro, allows dollar to
rise
* Bond prices slip as investors see outcome to Wednesday
meeting
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 World shares gained for a
second day on Tuesday on increasing speculation of fresh action
to tackle Europe's debt crisis at an informal talks later this
week, even as the euro fell on skepticism much would come of the
meeting.
European shares gained more than 1 percent and Wall Street
opened higher. Bond prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic on
speculation European leaders may devise new measures to foster
growth in the euro zone and restore market confidence.
An informal supper summit of European Union leaders on
Wednesday also is expected to discuss the idea of euro area
bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states.
However, Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to
change, particularly as Germany has dismissed the French-led
call for the eurozone to issue common bonds.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision but unfortunately this won't happen," Regesta said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.76 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 12,509.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.73 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,318.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.45 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,851.66.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 1.3 percent at 987.25 points, extending a recovery from
five-month lows hit on Monday.
MSCI's all-country global equity index was
up 0.6 percent to 303.22.
The euro fell amid skepticism the talks would yield much
progress.
The euro was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.2813.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 13/32 in price to yield 1.79 percent.
Meanwhile the dollar gained about 0.3 percent against a
basket of currencies, boosted partly by a fall in the yen
after the Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about
its high level of public debt.
The German June Bund future fell 36 ticks at
143.21, while German 10-year yields rose 4 basis
points at 1.47 percent.
Brent crude, which had earlier risen to over $109 a
barrel, eased back on signs of a deal with Iran to boost its
cooperation over investigating its nuclear program.
Major powers meet in Iran on Wednesday to discuss its
nuclear programme after the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously
approved a package of economic sanctions on the country's oil
sector.
Brent fell 2 cents to $108.79 a barrel, while U.S. light
sweet crude oil fell 55 cents to $92.02 a barrel.