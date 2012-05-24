* Euro-zone PMI data confirms downturn spreading
* Euro hits two-year low around $1.2515
* German bond yields fall to record lows
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 24 The U.S. dollar climbed to a
20-month high and safe-haven German bonds set record low yields,
after data showed Europe's economic woes intensifying as
business confidence is undercut by talk of a Greek exit and slow
progress in tackling the debt crisis.
Private-sector factory activity in China also faltered in
May as demand for exports fell, in a worrying sign the impact of
the euro zone crisis could be undermining the global economic
recovery. Europe is China's largest export market.
But U.S. stock index futures have edged higher as investors
remain hopeful that pending data on durable goods orders and
initial jobless claims will show the world's largest economy is
staying on track for recovery.
The slowdown in economic activity in Europe's powerhouse
Germany sent the euro down sharply against the dollar to
$1.2515, its lowest level since July 2010. However, shares
staged a modest rebound after sharp falls on Wednesday and
commodity prices mostly gained.
The key reading from the latest round of Markit Purchasing
Managers Indexes (PMIs) was a fall in Germany's factory sector,
which was hit by a drop both in exports and new orders for
goods.
In addition, German business sentiment dropped for the first
time in seven months, missing even the most conservative
forecasts, according to the Munich-based Ifo think tank.
"Companies are now reacting to the increased uncertainty out
there. And that's not going to abate," Andreas Scheuerle, an
economist at DekaBank, said.
The PMI data for the whole euro area showed activity was
declining at a faster pace than expected in May, which was seen
as confirmation that a downturn started in smaller periphery
members is taking root in the core countries of Germany and
France, whose tepid growth had been keeping the troubled bloc
afloat.
"It's a message to EU policymakers that the situation is not
as good as they describe it," Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas
Georgolopoulos said.
EUROPE DOMINATES
The data added to widespread nervousness about the impact on
the region's fragile banking system if Greece leaves the euro
zone, and growing signs of a lack of cohesion among EU leaders
on how to tackle the debt crisis.
A summit of European Union leaders, who have been advised by
senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece
decides to quit the single currency, was unable to shed new
light on what euro zone nations plan to do.
As a result, 10-year German government bond yields
fell to a record low of 1.35 percent and 30-year
bond yields were 8.8 basis points lower at 1.91
percent, a new all-time low.
The yield on 10-year UK government Gilts was down 2 basis
points at 1.749 percent, having fallen to a record low of 1.74
percent.
The UK reported its own recession was deeper than originally
thought, with the economy contracting by 0.3 percent in the
first quarter of this year, causing the first annual decline in
output since the final quarter of 2009.
Britain is in its second recession since the 2007-2008
financial crisis and pressure is building on the central bank to
consider more quantitative easing (QE).
"The downward revision to UK Q1 GDP, ... the downward trend
in UK CPI inflation, worrying German survey data and
strengthening headwinds from the euro zone all suggest the case
for more QE from the BoE (Bank of England) is mounting," Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said.
European shares, which on Wednesday recorded one of their
biggest daily declines of the year, staged a modest recovery
despite the signs that factory activity was deteriorating in
major economies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.2 percent at 983.81, after slipping 2.2 percent in
choppy trade on Wednesday.
MSCI's world equity index added 0.3 percent,
lifted by slight gains in emerging markets, recovering
from 2012 lows posted in the previous session.
Oil markets initially eased on the Chinese PMI data.
HSBC's Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May
from 49.3 in April, marking the seventh straight month that the
index has been below 50, indicating contracting economic
activity.
But reports of a hiccup in talks with Iran over its disputed
nuclear programme turned the markets around with Brent crude oil
gaining 74 cents to $106.30 a barrel, and U.S. crude
rising $1.03 cents to $90.93.