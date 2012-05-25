* Markets turn skittish on Catalonia debt appeal
* Euro briefly slips below $1.25, weighed down by Spain
* Bond prices rise on safety bid, oil advances modestly
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 25 Global stocks and the euro
eased on Friday after the Spanish economic dynamo of Catalonia
said it needed help to refinance its debt, adding to financial
troubles in Spain, which is already weighed down by a
capital-constrained banking sector.
The euro plumbed a fresh 22-month low against the U.S.
dollar after the president of Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest
autonomous region, said it is running out of options for
refinancing more than 13 billion euro in debt that comes due
this year.
The euro fell below $1.25 on trading platform EBS,
and equity markets on Wall Street opened lower, following
retreating European stock markets.
News of Catalonia's troubles came as Spain's Bankia SA
is set to ask the state for a bailout valued at more
than 15 billion euros ($19 billion), marking another rise in the
cost of rescuing the country's fourth-biggest bank.
Markets already were skittish over a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone, halting a brief equity rally following sharp
losses earlier in the week. Bonds prices rose in a bid for
safety as investors prepare for what is likely to be volatile
trading over the coming month.
Traders said the outlook is negative.
"Europe is in a recession, China is slowing down and the
United States is slowing down as well," said Michel Juvet, chief
investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier & Cie.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 26.33 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,503.42. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 0.03 point, or 0.00 percent, at
1,320.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.87 point,
or 0.03 percent, at 2,840.25.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2
percent at around 980, not far from its May 21 trough of 952.55
points, its lowest point since Dec. 20.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.4 percent to 300.46.
The U.S. Dollar Index off 0.04 percent at 82.313. The
euro was down 0.11 percent at $1.2521. Against the
Japanese yen, the dollar was unchanged at 79.56 yen.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent.
Brent crude oil prices gained, supported by a lack of
progress in talks with Iran over its nuclear program, returning
investor focus to fears over supply if tension over the issue
intensifies.
Brent crude rose 32 cents to $106.87 a barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 7 cents to $90.85.