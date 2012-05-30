* Euro hits 23-month lows on worries over Spain
* Spanish 10-year bonds edge up toward 7.0 pct
* U.S. shares set to follow European shares lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 30 European shares fell and the euro
neared a two-year low on Wednesday, depressed by worries that
Spain's banking problems would push its borrowing costs to
unsustainable levels and force it to seek a bailout.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a weaker session on
Wall Street, after a slip in Asian shares amid signals that
China did not plan a large stimulus package.
Spain's central bank governor, who is stepping down early in
a storm over banking woes that have pushed borrowing costs near
the unsustainable 7 percent level, said the government would
miss its deficit target this year.
"The Spanish banking crisis has the potential to knock the
stuffing out of the euro zone irrespective of the Greek election
results," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank. The Greek vote on June 17 has raised concern the
country could reject its bailout deal and leave the euro zone.
The single currency was down around half a percent to
$1.2433, its lowest since early July 2010. It also lost more
than 1 percent against the safe-haven yen, taking it
to a four-month low of 98.274 yen.
The euro's plight underpinned the dollar index,
measured against a basket of major currencies, which rose above
82.73 to its highest since September 2010, dragging down
dollar-sensitive commodities.
The pressure on the single currency and other European asset
markets gained a brief respite when the European Commission, the
executive arm of the European Union, said the euro area should
move towards direct recapitalisation of banks using its
permanent bailout fund.
It also called for the region to move towards a full banking
union and consider issuing euro bonds - all measures that could
ease the crises in peripheral European nations but would face
strong opposition from some member states, including Germany.
"We will sell into this bounce as these proposals will take
a long time and will entail changes to the treaty," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, referring to the
agreement that created economic and monetary union.
The calls from the EU did help pull Spanish government bond
yields back from their highs but the 10-year bond yield was
still up 18 basis points on the day to 6.66 percent, and the
cost of insuring against a Spanish default also rose.
The sell-off in Spanish bonds has also kept the risk premium
or spread over safe-haven German government bonds (Bunds) at a
euro-era high of 533 basis points.
"The more the yields are rising, the more the probability
goes up that in the end Spain has to ask for support from the
IMF or the ESM (Europe's bailout fund)," said Joerg Kraemer,
chief economist at Commerzbank.
"I would say there's currently a 50 percent chance the
Spanish government will ask for official support."
German 10-year yields meanwhile hit fresh lows
of 1.31 percent on Wednesday, while futures prices
rallied 37 ticks higher on the day at 144.93.
Unnerved by the deepening financial crunch in Spain
investors also pushed Italy's funding costs sharply higher at a
bond sale, with 10-year yields topping 6 percent for the first
time this year.
CHINA HOPES DASHED
Major European company shares suffered in line with the euro
on the Spanish bank jitters but resource-linked stocks were also
affected by disappointment over signals that any Chinese
stimulus package was likely to be more modest than expected.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
reversed all of Tuesday's gains to be down 0.7 percent at 983.92
points and is on track for its third straight month of losses.
World equity markets had been focused on hopes China would
boost its flagging economy with new spending measures but these
were dampened on Wednesday by reports in the domestic media.
An article published on the website of the official Xinhua
news agency said China had no plan to repeat the powerful
stimulus measures used during the global crisis in 2008. The
story was in line with the view of Chinese policy advisers.
The reports undermined sentiment across Asian markets, and
helped send the MSCI world equity index down
0.5 percent 302.31, while the MSCI emerging markets index
fell 1 percent at 911.58.
May looks set to be the worst month for the global share
index since September last year when the euro zone crisis was
also driving investors away from riskier assets.
In commodity markets, Europe's debt problems, the limited
scale of any Chinese stimulus and the stronger dollar put prices
under pressure. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the
U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Copper trading on the London Metal Exchange was down
1.7 percent to $7,540 a tonne and is down more than 10 percent
so far this month, heading for its biggest monthly fall since
September 2011.
The potential for slower global growth also sent Brent crude
down $1.73 to $105 per barrel and on course for its
biggest monthly decline in two years. U.S. crude was down
$1.07 at $89.69.
Oil's fall could be checked by supply concerns as Iran's
dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program is
unresolved.
"Iran continues to remain a significant factor but for the
moment... the focus is on Europe and the demand side picture if
the crisis continues to deteriorate," Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Gold was at $1,553.96 an ounce in choppy trading but
remains poised for a monthly loss of nearly 7 percent and a
fourth month of decline.