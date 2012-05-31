* Worries over Spain keeps safe-haven bonds in demand
* European shares recover from Wednesday's sharp losses
* Euro bounces off low, set for biggest monthly fall since
Sept
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 31 Demand for safe-haven assets kept
German and U.S. Treasury debt yields near record lows on
Thursday, as worries over Spain and its troubled banks kept
markets nervous, although shares and the euro regained some
stability.
The single currency and world shares are poised for their
biggest monthly drops since last September, while the oil price
fall in May is set to be the largest for two years, as the
escalation in the euro-zone crisis stokes concerns over its
impact on the global economic outlook.
But markets were not in a mood to push prices on riskier
assets much lower ahead of a batch of U.S. data, which includes
weekly and private sector jobs numbers, regional manufacturing
output and growth figures.
"We've got some serious numbers coming out of the States
this afternoon, and if they're not good, given the backdrop in
Europe, it could make the situation worse," Yusuf Heusen, sales
trader at IG Index, said.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street ahead of the data.
Concerns over Europe's debt crisis and the lack of a clear
policy response have been rising since Spain unveiled
unconvincing plans to recapitalise nationalised lender Bankia
, raising the possibility it could need outside help.
Those worries kept Spain's 10-year bond yields at 6.66
percent, near Wednesday's euro-era high of 6.79
percent and close to the crucial 7 percent mark, which has led
to troubled nations like Portugal and Ireland needing bailouts.
The flight away from Spanish debt and also Italian bonds,
which are under threat of contagion from Spain, has pushed up
demand for the safety offered by German and U.S. government
paper.
Germany's two-year bonds traded just above
zero percent on Thursday, while benchmark 10-year Bund yields
hovered around their record low of about 1.25
percent.
U.S. 10-year government bond yields touched a
low of 1.595 percent in Asian trading, their lowest since at
least the early 1950s, according to monthly figures gathered by
Reuters.
INTERVENTION ZONE
"It feels that we've now moved into the 'Intervention Zone'
where all paths lead to the next major round of action from the
authorities," said Deutsche Bank's fixed income strategist Jim
Reid, in a note to clients.
"It's difficult to see how the market regains its poise
without it."
The problem investors face is that the next meeting of
European leaders is not due until the end of June, before which
Greek voters could on June 17 return a government opposed to its
bailout plan - forcing an unprecedented exit from the euro zone.
There were some hopes that the European Central Bank may
step in to help ease the pressures in financial markets until EU
leaders can agree measures to tackle the structural problems at
the root of the current crisis.
But ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking to the European
Parliament, has moved to rule this out.
"Can the ECB fill the vacuum of lack of action by national
governments on fiscal growth? The answer is no," he said. "Can
the ECB fill the vacuum of the lack of action by national
governments on the structural problem? The answer is no."
The euro fell which at one point fell as low as $1.2358
, a level last seen in mid-2010, was steady at around the
$1.24 level.
Traders said expectations that Ireland would vote for
Europe's new fiscal compact, in a referendum on Thursday, helped
the euro recover, but any gains were expected to be short-lived.
"We could see a very brief pause in the downtrend in the
euro because of the Irish referendum, but beyond that the news
is fairly negative," said Ian Stannard, head of European
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"There is very little on the horizon to provide sustained
support and the trend is clearly downwards."
SHARES SHUNNED
The single currency is on track to lose about 6.6 percent in
value against the dollar this month.
Meanwhile the major beneficiary of safe-haven demand, the
greenback, stood at 82.87 as measured against a basket of
major currencies, after hitting a 20-month high of 83.11.
European shares as tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top companies was up 0.3 percent at 978.6, having shed
1.5 percent on Wednesday, putting it on course for a monthly
loss of 6.2 percent - the biggest drop since August when markets
were similarly beset by worries about the euro zone.
Emerging equities extended their losses on Thursday and were
heading for the biggest monthly loss since September 2011. The
broader MSCI world equity index is set to fall 9
percent in May, also its heftiest monthly fall since September.
The falls in global equity markets were reflected in a
Reuters poll which found fund managers, fearful of the
escalating euro zone sovereign debt crisis and slowing world
economy, retreated sharply from equities in May.
The funds polled held more cash than at any stage since the
crisis erupted in early 2010, and for first time in the history
of the poll, global funds on aggregate hold more Japanese equity
in their portfolios than equity from the 17-nation euro bloc.
Euro zone equity holdings in global portfolios were more
than twice that of Japan just 20 months ago.