By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 4 The uncertain worldwide growth
outlook flushed more investors out of riskier assets on Monday,
sending shares and commodities down, despite signs that a drive
by Europe's leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis was
gathering momentum.
The euro slid 0.2 percent to $1.2430, though it was
trading well above the $1.2288 it hit on Friday, its lowest
level since July 2010, while Brent crude oil fell below $97 a
barrel to a 16-month low.
But safe-haven German government bond yields also rose from
last week's record lows as some investors looked
to take profits on the sharp moves of the past week, with low
liquidity due to a UK market holiday exacerbating price swings.
"Investors are just fleeing risk assets," said ATI Asset
Management chief investment officer Simon Burge.
The latest sell-off followed disappointing U.S jobs growth
figures on Friday and weak Chinese manufacturing data, which
stoked fears that deepening problems in the euro zone are
causing a global slowdown in business activity.
Those fears caused sharp falls across Asian markets on
Monday, dragging Tokyo's Topix index to a 28-year low,
and followed a fall of more than 2 percent in U.S. stocks on
Friday. U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a lower open on
Wall Street on Monday.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.5
percent at 290.58 points, and is back at levels last reached in
December before a wave of coordinated central bank intervention
sparked a recovery.
In thin European markets, the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.1 percent at 953.94 points after
hitting a six-month low on Friday, while the blue chip EuroSTOXX
50 was down 0.9 percent at 2,086.62 points.
Investors are waiting to see if policy meetings by the
European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England this week
will produce any sign that another wave of easing is likely
given the weaker-than-expected economic data.
Figures on Monday showing euro zone factory prices were
unexpectedly stable in April from March, the fourth straight
month of weakening inflation pressures, offered some hope that
ECB could cut rates.
"Everybody is now waiting for what decision the ECB will
take on Wednesday and what (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben)
Bernanke will announce on Thursday. There are strong
expectations that something will happen, otherwise the market
will go much further down," said Francois Duhen, strategist at
CM-CIC Securities.
However, the latest Reuters survey of economists'
expectations, taken before the latest U.S. jobs data, showed
only a third of economists - 27 out of 73 - say the ECB will cut
interest rates before the end of the year, and only 11 expect it
to move at this week's meeting.
"Without any political or monetary intervention, markets are
left in a vacuum," said Stewart Richardson, chief investment
officer at RMG Wealth Management.
"The potential for a market capitulation in this period is
high, and if we are correct in this view, we fully expect
coordinated money printing from the major central banks towards
the end of June," he said.
EUROPEAN MASTERPLAN
Europe's leaders are trying to ease market concerns by
speaking out about moves to greater fiscal integration before
their summit at the end of the month, and before a G20 group of
nations meeting on June 18 and 19.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been pressing for a
central authority to manage euro area finances, and also wants a
coordinated approach to reforming labour markets, social
security systems and tax policies.
Spain, which is struggling to shore up its banking system,
signalled over the weekend that it was on board with a key
element of the plan.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for the
establishment of a central authority that would oversee and
coordinate national budgets in the euro zone.
Spain will provide a big test of investor sentiment this
week when it auctions more government debt on Thursday. Its
10-year bond yields have eased to around 6.5 percent, close to
the 7 percent level at which other indebted countries have been
forced to seek an international bailout.
COMMODITY SELL-OFF
The past week has been another bearish one for commodities
as investors fear the slowdown in China coupled with the
faltering U.S. recovery will hurt demand.
According to analysis by Standard Chartered Bank, funds that
specialise in tracking commodity prices have seen assets under
management (AUM) fall $1 billion since the start of the year.
However, this was mainly due to price falls. Last week saw
outflows of $91 million or 0.6% of AUM.
In price action on Monday Brent crude lost nearly 2
percent to hit a session low of $95.63 a barrel, its lowest
since late January 2011.
U.S. crude fell $1.82 to $81.41 a barrel after
tumbling as low as $81.32 earlier in the session, its lowest
level since last October.
Gold mostly held its ground around $1,615 an ounce
after its biggest rally in more than three years on Friday
suggested bullion is regaining its safe-haven draw.