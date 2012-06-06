* Eyes on ECB comments on economic outlook, Spain
* Euro rises to $1.25 on central bank stimulus hopes
* MSCI Global index adds to week's gains
* Brent crude oil rises above $100 a barrel
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 6 World shares, commodities and the
euro all gained on Wednesday as expectations grew that the
financial crisis in Europe and a deteriorating economic outlook
would prompt major central banks to embark on stimulus measures.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a stronger start on
Wall Street.
The European Central Bank (ECB) resisted pressure to provide
more support for the euro zone's ailing economy at its regular
monthly policy meeting by holding its main interest rate steady
at 1 percent.
But market participants said President Mario Draghi's
comments at a news conference to explain the thinking behind the
policy decision later will be key.
"The market will be looking for any guidance on rate cuts
and on liquidity injections at the press conference," said John
Hardy, FX strategist at Saxo Bank.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.2495, broadly steady from levels before the ECB rate decision
and well above a near two-year low of $1.2288 hit last Friday.
Recent disappointing economic data from the United States
and China, as well as signs the euro area slowdown is affecting
core countries such as Germany, has been piling up pressure on
the world's central banks to make some response.
"The market's expectation regarding further policy action
globally is picking up," said Ian Stannard, an executive
director at Morgan Stanley.
"We could well see easing taking place throughout many of
the G10 countries," he said. "We believe that quantitative
easing from the Fed is also very much back on the table."
Europe's share markets, back to full strength after two days
of market holidays in Britain cut volumes, took their cue from a
rally in Asia on the central bank stimulus hopes.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.45
percent to 968.89 points, led by a gain of 2.6 percent in
banking stocks, which stand to gain most from any fresh
policy easing measures.
"If they (the ECB) give a hint of a rate cut possibly coming
in July then I think we will see markets still move higher,"
said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge.
The MSCI World Equity Index extended the
gains it has been making all week, rising 0.7 percent to 294.91
after strong gains across Asia and in other emerging markets.
The MSCI Emerging Equity Index was up for a second
consecutive day, rising over 1 percent, as it recovered from
six-month lows hit on Monday.
SAFETY STILL SOUGHT
Despite the rally in riskier asset markets, Germany was able
to sell 3.98 billion euros of five-year government bonds at a
record low yield of 0.41 percent as investors remained nervous
about Spain's banks and the possibility of Greece leaving the
euro.
"(The auction) demonstrates that the demand for safety
remains very strong despite increasing risk of a policy
intervention by the ECB or EU politicians," said Michael
Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
German 10-year bond yields, which hit record lows last week
as the nervousness over Spain's finances prompted a surge in
demand for less risky assets, were mostly steady at 1.25 percent
.
Signs that Germany and European Union officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks eased some
of the pressure on Spanish government debt ahead of a planned
auction of up to 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in new bonds on
Thursday.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, said on
Tuesday it was effectively losing access to credit markets due
to prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners
to help revive its banks.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 3.5 basis
points lower at 6.28 percent, extending this week's fall to
around 25 basis points.
COMMODITIES GAIN
Gold rose more than 1 percent to $1,633.18 an ounce,
its highest level in a month, on the central bank stimulus
hopes.
Other precious metals rose in gold's wake, with both silver
and palladium climbing nearly 3 percent to their day's highs.
In the oil markets prices also found support from the
larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks reported by the
American Petroleum Institute industry group.
Brent crude, which had seen a near 25 percent drop
in the past three months, rose by $1.47 to $100.31 a barrel,
while U.S. crude climbed $1.16 cents to $85.45.
Weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, which typically carries more weight in the
market than API estimates, will be released later on Wednesday.