* Euro, stocks off early highs
* Spanish financials remain in demand
* Spanish debt yields steady after early fall
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 11 Relief about a rescue package
worth up to $125 billion for Spanish banks started to wear off
on Monday and the rally in financial markets faltered as
investors worried about the details of the deal.
Stocks, including those of Spanish banks, were still in
demand but the debt markets reversed earlier gains and the cost
of insuring Spain's debt rose.
Investors were worried about how the bailout, struck by euro
zone finance ministers over the weekend, would be financed and
were also looking ahead to Greek elections on Sunday that could
put Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc.
That would then renew the market pressure on Spain and
Italy, which is also facing scrutiny of its public finances.
"The EU is selling this as a 'great victory', but when you
look at the details, this is a loan, and we don't know yet where
the money will be coming from. At the end of the day, it will
increase Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio no matter what they say,"
said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, in
Copenhagen.
"The reaction in markets is due in part to people cutting
short positions, and whether this rally will last 24 to 48 hours
remains to be seen, with investors now bracing for Greece's
elections. We're at midday and the euro and stocks are already
trimming their gains."
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's leading index
of blue-chip shares, was up 1.9 percent around midday, while
Spain's IBEX 35 was 2.6 percent higher, less than half
the gain seen earlier in the session.
Emerging market stocks had also trimmed gains
slightly to trade up 1.6 percent.
U.S. stock index futures all pointed to a
higher open on Wall Street, with gains of between 0.7 percent
and 0.8 percent.
"In terms of fundamentals, this is clearly an important step
as the money now seems to be on the table to heal the Spanish
banking sector," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"However, this does not mean we have clear sailing from
here. In order to get out of this situation, we need structural
supply side reforms and some growth."
In tandem with the pullback in stocks, the euro had
also given up half its early gains approaching midday, to trade
around $1.2566.
While the bank bailout was welcomed by many in the market,
economists said the package would do little to help pull the
Spanish economy out of recession and bring down the highest
unemployment rate in Europe.
Spaniards were moving money abroad at the fastest rate since
records began, data showed last week, ramping up pressure on the
banking sector, while ratings agency Fitch downgraded the
country's credit rating by three notches.
"It is positive that politicians have reacted so quickly and
ahead of the Greek elections, and this will hopefully contain
the risks within the Spanish banking sector," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen. "But
it is not going to boost the Spanish economy so there is still a
mountain to climb to control the debt situation.
The dollar had recovered slightly against a basket of
currencies to trade down 0.4 percent, while the
Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by the general
improvement in risk appetite.
EUPHORIA WEARS OFF
After rallying in early trade on news of the bank bailout,
yields on Spanish government debt had turned flat around midday,
trading at 6.26 percent, while the cost of
insuring Spain's debt against default rose slightly.
"There's so little detail, we don't know where the money is
coming from, we don't know what terms it's going to be granted
on, we don't know how much Spain is going to apply for in the
long run," a trader said.
"There's a lot of potential negatives and unknowns out
there... the market is unwinding some of the euphoria we saw
earlier today."
Highlighting the uncertainty, European Union and German
officials said on Monday that Spain would face supervision by
international lenders after the bailout, contradicting previous
comments from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Among commodities, Brent crude had also pulled back
from earlier highs reached on the back of the Spanish bank deal
and a breakdown in nuclear talks between Iran and the United
Nations that raised concern about potential supply disruptions.
Gold also gave up early gains.