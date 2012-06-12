* European shares edge higher in choppy trade
* Concerns over Spain and Greece cap gains
* Euro mostly steady around $1.25, oil under $98 a barrel
* U.S. stocks poised to open higher
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 12 European shares and the euro
edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday as reports of official
preparations for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and
rising scepticism over the Spanish bank bailout plan limited
demand for riskier assets.
U.S. stock markets were also poised for a recovery from the
sharp falls posted on Monday.
However, gains are being held in check by worries that the
100 billion euros ($125 billion) lent to Spain will worsen the
country's debt problems, and as attention turns to the state of
Italy's finances and a June 17 election in Greece that could
determine the fate of the common currency bloc.
"Spain's problems are not fully solved, and there are
concerns of contagion to Italy. And then we have got the wild
card of the Greek elections," said Darren Sinden, senior sales
trader at Silverwind Securities.
Investors were closely watching Italian and Spanish
government bond yields, which have been rising in part on
concerns that the funding of the bailout puts the holders of
existing government debt further down the queue for repayment.
Spain's 10-year bond yields rose to near
euro-era highs, up 14 basis points at 6.67 percent on Tuesday.
Italy's equivalent yields rose 6 basis points
to 6.1 percent ahead of an auction of fresh debt on Thursday,
when the Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell its debt.
"We're looking at a major problem possibly for Italy, with
its bond yields climbing above 6 percent for the first time in
quite a long period of time," said Brenda Kelly, senior market
strategist at CMC Markets in London.
"It being the third largest economy (in Europe), it does
actually set the scene that the contagion effect can't
necessarily be contained to Spain," she said.
Concerns that the Greek election on June 17 would return
parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a
disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report
that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.
European finance officials told Reuters they had discussed
ideas such as limiting ATM withdrawals and imposing tougher
border checks on Greece as part of contingency planning for a
worst-case scenario.
PRICE MOVES LIMITED
The weekend rescue for Spain's banks, which followed
bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, sent riskier asset
prices on a roller-coaster ride on Monday, and most spent
Tuesday recovering much of the previous day's losses.
The euro was just 0.2 percent higher at $1.2505,
while Brent crude oil traded just below $98 a barrel and
gold edged down to $1,591 an ounce.
"The 'risk on' trade is over as investors look to the Greek
elections and Italy," said Jeff Sica, president of SICA Wealth
Management.
MSCI's world equity index was also little
changed at 299.70 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Monday,
though a weak session in Asia earlier helped send MSCI's
Emerging Markets Index down 0.5 percent to 910.46.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 987.89 points after crossing into negative
territory several times. The index had hit its highest level
since mid-May on Monday on the bailout news from Spain.
While the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's
main gauge of anxiety, known as the VSTOXX, dropped 1.2 percent
to 32.37 on Monday, in the wake of Spain's bank aid deal.
GROWTH CONCERNS
The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic
outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in
British manufacturing output in April.
"The manufacturing figures are very disappointing and
highlight the pressure the sector's under, given the gravity of
the debt crisis in the euro area, but also the lack of
confidence at home," said Philip Shaw, Chief Economist at
Investec.
Britain slipped back into recession around the turn of the
year as the euro zone crisis hit exports and made its companies
reluctant to invest and hire.
Manufacturing output fell 0.7 percent in April after a 0.9
percent rise in March, and against forecasts for an unchanged
reading.
Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices
down 0.5 percent to $97.44 a barrel. U.S. oil was
down 52 cents at $82.18 a barrel after hitting a one-year low at
$81.07.
"Europe is significantly affecting the growth outlook and,
given China is already weak, further deterioration in the
Eurozone crisis could tip the global economy into a recession,"
said Guy Wolf, macro strategist at Marex Spectron.
Gold eased below $1,600 an ounce as hopes faded that
the worsening economic outlook would prompt more easing measures
from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.
Commodities such as precious metals are also being affected
by investors pulling money out of the listed funds (ETPs) that
invest in them.
Data from asset manager BlackRock showed investors had
withdrawn some $2.9 billion from U.S. and Europe-listed
commodity ETPs last month, after withdrawing nearly $1 billion
in April. About $1.5 billion of the May outflows came from
precious metals ETPs.